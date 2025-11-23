Media Coverage of the Texas Statewide Nurdle Hunt

The Texas community came together for the statewide Nurdle Hunt, and we’re proud to share just how much of an impact we made. Thanks to dedicated volunteers, and the strong coverage from local and statewide media outlets, plastic pollution along the Texas coast was brought into the spotlight. Together, participants collected 1,260 nurdles from Galveston-area beaches, helping to document the scale of this growing environmental threat.

Our organization was honored to help lead this effort for the Galveston area, working alongside partners and community members to track plastic pellet pollution and push for stronger protections. Texas and Louisiana remain major hubs of nurdle production, and spills from manufacturing facilities continue to contaminate our waterways, beaches, and wildlife. Recent research shows microplastics are now widespread in Texas rivers, bays, marine species and even in us.

We extend our sincere thank you to every media outlet that covered the Nurdle Hunt. Your reporting amplified the urgency of this issue, uplifted community voices, and helped bring statewide attention to a problem that demands action. Together, we’re shining a light on plastic pollution crisis and taking meaningful steps to stop it at the source.