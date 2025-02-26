Meet SPAWN’s Habitat Restoration Intern: Carly Frazee

Written by Carly Frazee.

Growing up in small town Nebraska, my exposure to nonprofits and environmental stewardship was very low. Most people moved on to work in the medical field, conventional agriculture or ranching, education, or business. I graduated college with a degree in Elementary Education and quickly realized that being an elementary school teacher was not the right career fit for me, and then I began to look for opportunities that were outside my purview. My first introduction to nonprofits and environmental stewardship was a food sovereignty internship. To my surprise, the experiences I had during this internship lit a passion that became the guiding force in whichever direction I moved. Since then caring for the land has been at the front and center of my desires.

I decided to pivot my focus to land restoration after spending time working with the intersection between farming and land. I spent many hours searching for a non-profit with an internship that would benefit me in this pivot and one that is intentional and aware of their impact in the world. That’s when I found SPAWN, a branch of TIRN. TIRN talks the talk AND walks the walk. This is obvious in how consistent their initiatives and impact is to their mission.

Across the website you can feel the passion this organization has for the ocean, endangered marine wildlife, ecosystem regeneration, conservation of other endangered species, and the human role in saving the planet. There is a complete recognition that it’s all interconnected- the animals, the environment, us as humans. We can’t save the environment or wildlife without teaching humans how their behavior and actions impact ecological systems and all life on earth, including human life. TIRN very obviously understands this holistic approach.

With this understanding of TIRN, it was an easy decision to apply to SPAWN, whose page also demonstrates the same, all-encompassing approach to saving the coho. I knew at SPAWN I would be working with people who were passionate about creating and sustaining healthy ecological systems. I had no doubt in my mind I would be supported in my own journey to conservation/restoration. And to say I’ve been supported in my journey would be an understatement.