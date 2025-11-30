NBC Bay Area Coverage of the Muir Woods Habitat Restoration Project

When funding shortfalls and staffing cuts caused by the Trump administration threatened to derail a vital habitat restoration project in Muir Woods National Monument earlier this year, SPAWN stepped in to ensure the work could continue. Together with the National Park Service, we completed key improvements to Coho salmon and steelhead trout habitat in Redwood Creek – an effort made possible by a grant from the Woodard & Curran Foundation, Turtle Island Restoration Network supporters like you, and working in collaboration with Symbiotic Restoration.

This year’s project introduced an innovative restoration method known as Post-Assisted Log Structures (PALS)—a first for both the Redwood and Lagunitas watersheds. These hand-built structures use locally collected small- to medium-sized wood, anchored with posts driven into the creek bed to mimic natural log jams. By increasing habitat complexity, PALS provide essential shelter and slow-water refuge for young salmon during their critical 18 months in freshwater before they head to the ocean. Read more about this exciting project and explore photos and videos here.

