Oppose Restarting Sable Offshore’s Pipeline that Caused Devastating 2015 Oil Spill

On Friday, March 13th, President Trump signed an executive order expanding the use of the Defense Production Act (DPA), a rarely used Cold-War Era law, in an attempt to allow the Energy Department to green-light projects under the guise of national security.

This action follows a recent Justice Department legal opinion asserting that the administration can use the DPA to override state and federal laws. This order attempts to delegate authority to the Secretary of Energy to require certain businesses and corporations to take actions deemed necessary to “ensure national defense preparedness,” even if doing so sidesteps state laws and critical safety protections.

The Trump administration is using a Cold War-era law to override state decisions, ignore safety protections, and force a failed offshore oil project back online.

That means:

❌ Flagrantly violating state laws

❌ Spurning court rulings

❌ Risking coastal communities & economies for decades

This federal overreach isn’t just an attack on California’s coast — it sets a dangerous precedent for the entire country.

Call members of Congress today to oppose the use of the Defense Production Act at (202)224-3121!

You don’t need to say everything here, just pick 1-2 points that resonate best with you: