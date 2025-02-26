For Immediate

Release, February 21, 2025

Contact: Ken Bouley, Executive Director, kbouley@tirn.net

Point Reyes National Seashore Returns to Nature: A Celebration for Wildlife and Public Lands

POINT REYES, CA — Turtle Island Restoration Network, along with our dedicated partners and supporters, is thrilled to celebrate the historic decision to restore Point Reyes National Seashore (PRNS) to a truly wild and protected landscape. After years of tireless advocacy, the removal of commercial ranching from PRNS marks a turning point in conservation, setting a precedent for the protection of established public lands across the nation.

This monumental step follows the landmark settlement that mandates the removal of all but two ranching operations from the park. “The return of Point Reyes National Seashore to a wild park is a win not only for the tule elk but for the entire ecosystem,” said Ken Bouley, Executive Director of Turtle Island Restoration Network. “This achievement reflects decades of perseverance from environmental advocates, scientists, and community members who fought for a future where Point Reyes is defined by its natural beauty, not commercial interests.”

The removal of the controversial 2-mile-long tule elk fence will soon begin, restoring connectivity within the 17,400-acre Scenic Landscape Zone. The dismantling of this barrier will allow the iconic tule elk to roam freely once more, symbolizing the park’s transformation back into a refuge for native species.

To mark this achievement, Turtle Island Restoration Network, along with In Defense of Animals, invites the public to join us for a community celebration on Saturday, March 1st at Mill Valley Community Center from 1-4pm. This event will honor the collective efforts that made this victory possible, speaker series including Peter Coyote, and discussions on the future of conservation at Point Reyes.

As we move forward, Turtle Island Restoration Network remains committed to the ongoing restoration of PRNS. With the removal of cattle operations, we will work alongside park officials and conservation groups to restore damaged habitats, improve water quality, and safeguard the park’s biodiversity for future generations.

This is not just a victory for Point Reyes—it is a victory for all who believe in the power of habitat restoration and the enduring value of our national parks.

Join us in celebrating this historic milestone! For more details on the event and ways to get involved, visit https://seaturtles.org/save-californias-tule-elk/.

Turtle Island Restoration Network is a global ocean conservation nonprofit with offices in California and Texas, whose mission is to inspire and mobilize people around the world to protect marine biodiversity and the oceans that sustain all life on Earth.