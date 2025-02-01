Progress for Our Park

Unfortunately, since this announcement, those unhappy with the outcome have spread significant misinformation about what transpired. Some outlets are alleging that the suit was frivolous and that there is no credence to the accusations of environmental impacts. In reality, there is a long history of scientifically documented impacts to water, soil and air quality, native vegetation, habitat displacement and other wildlife impacts. The only way one can avoid the facts on this matter is if you want to.

Various news outlets, social media figures, and other interested parties have also alleged that the ranchers were under a gag order during the settlement talks. The facts are that all parties to the talks entered into a voluntary confidentiality agreement, which was honored, in general, with the only significant leak coming from a prominent ranch advocate.

Various sources are also still claiming that the continuation of ranching was legally required in Point Reyes. A recent article in the Sonoma Press Democrat by three legal experts explains that this is simply not the case: “In short, the applicable law leaves no doubt that the Park Service has the authority — indeed the duty — to terminate dairy and ranching occupation if necessary to carry out the purposes for which Congress established Point Reyes National Seashore.”

Perhaps the most egregious misrepresentation being pushed out is that this process was undemocratic, excluding public input. In actual fact, the public has had numerous opportunities to make their views known on this matter over the years. And whenever they did, public sentiment was overwhelmingly in favor of ending ranching and restoring the Seashore. What would have been starkly undemocratic would have been continuing ranching in the park.

Turtle Island Restoration Network welcomes the progress in restoring the Seashore. We thank the plaintiffs, the National Park Service, the Nature Conservancy, and all those who helped broker the deal, including Representative Jared Huffman. Most of all, we thank everyone who followed this saga and worked to achieve the recent progress. A coalition of groups and private citizens were dedicated to a good outcome over many years. The number and diversity of people pulling on the same rope is a testament to the power of grassroots advocacy.

Turtle Island Restoration Network would now like to focus on restoration. There will soon be thousands of acres of former pasturelands to restore, invasive plants and barbed wire to remove, native plants to plant and encourage. We look forward to seeing nature begin to heal these lands, with our help, and your help. The work begins now.

To help support our work, please contact kbouley@tirn.net and support Point Reyes National Seashore by clicking on this link.