Protect the Ancient Leatherback & Empower Indigenous Sea Guardians

For decades, our work to save the critically endangered leatherback sea turtle has taken us across the world – from the beaches of California to the remote shores of Papua New Guinea, where these magnificent giants come ashore to nest.

Leatherbacks make one of the longest migrations on Earth – swimming thousands of miles from Indonesia to the U.S. West Coast to feed on jellyfish. Yet, along their journey, they face mounting threats: poaching, coastal development, sand mining and climate change.

To protect them at their nesting grounds in Papua New Guinea (PNG), we partnered with Wences Magun, an inspiring local leader who we helped found Mas Kagin Tapani Association (MAKATA) — meaning “Sea Guardians” in the local Takia and Bel languages of Madang.

Twenty years later, Wences is still on the beaches protecting mother turtles and their eggs, organizing communities to create “conservation deed trusts” that secure local stewardship of coastal lands, supporting women’s sewing cooperativesto generate equity and income and fighting destructive sand mining that threatens turtle nesting sites.

He teaches us all, “When we look after the sea, it looks after us.” Now, he needs our help.

We are establishing a special Leatherback Protection Fund, with 100% of donations going directly to MAKATA’s on-the-ground conservation efforts. Your tax-deductible gift will empower local Sea Guardians to continue protecting nesting beaches, support community livelihoods and ensure these ancient mariners have a fighting chance for survival.

Please give today – for the leatherbacks, for the ocean and for the people who have vowed to protect them.