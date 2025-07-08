Save the Date! 4th Annual The Art of Saving Sea Turtles Event October 12

We are thrilled to announce that the 4th annual The Art of Saving Sea Turtles event will be held on October 12th of 2025! Turtle Island Restoration Network Gulf of Mexico invites you an afternoon benefit celebrating local sea turtle conservation and community art set for Sunday, October 12th at The Bryan Museum in Galveston from 1:00-3:30 p.m.

The Art of Saving Sea Turtles recognizes the efforts of TIRN and their supporters who promote, implement, and contribute to local sea turtle conservation and continuously lead the way in raising awareness and making significant contributions to improve and protect Texas oceans, beaches, and wildlife.

Please join us at The Bryan Museum conservatory as we showcase the Turtles About Town art project that highlights the city of Galveston and the conservation efforts of Turtle Island Restoration Network while boosting economic growth and tourism.

The event includes a raffle, beer, wine, mimosas and hors d’oeuvres. All proceeds go to Turtle Island Restoration Network’s local sea turtle conservation and ocean programs.

Sponsorship opportunities are currently available. Please review the following forms and return them to Turtle Island Restoration Network.

As a sponsor of The Art of Saving Sea Turtles, your generous support directly helps Turtle Island Restoration Network’s local sea turtle and ocean conservation programs. Please direct any inquiries to Joanie Steinhaus at joanie@seaturtles.org or (409) 795-8426.

Tickets are now on sale! Click here to purchase gala table tickets. Learn more at www.seaturtles.org/art.