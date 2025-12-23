Seas the Season: All Donations Doubled!

As we close out an unprecedented year, I want to thank you for standing with Turtle Island Restoration Network and for your continued commitment to protecting wildlife and critical ecosystems. Your engagement has made a real difference! This year, our community submitted more than 56,000 comments through TIRN action alerts – calling for stronger protections for endangered species, ocean habitats and climate-vulnerable ecosystems. These actions helped ensure that public input played a meaningful role in key environmental decisions. With your support, we advanced protections for sea turtles and sharks, challenged harmful industrial fishing and offshore drilling proposals and continued to elevate the impacts of climate change on marine ecosystems. We also advocated for healthy rivers and stronger safeguards for wild salmon, defending the freshwater systems they depend on.

Thank you as well for your support on Giving Tuesday. Last year, we raised $20,000, and this year we are very close to matching that success – just $2,500 short of our goal! A contribution today can help us close that gap and sustain our work into the new year. To increase the impact of your gift, a private, anonymous donor has committed to matching all donations made between now and December 31st for up to $35,000. Every dollar you give during this period will be doubled.

Your support enables Turtle Island Restoration Network to continue defending sea turtles, salmon, sharks and the ecosystems they depend on through advocacy, policy engagement, and community action. Thank you for being part of this work. We appreciate your support throughout the year and wish you a safe and healthy holiday season!