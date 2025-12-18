Seas the Season: Support Our Year-End Goal

Whether you’ve taken action through our email alerts, joined a webinar, participated in a habitat restoration planting or Marine Debris Survey, shared our work on social media, or donated your hard-earned money, we can’t thank you enough! But the reason I’m writing today is to share our deepest gratitude – your incredible support this Giving Tuesday truly floored us.

Last year, our year-end giving campaign raised $20,000 in individual donations, and we’re excited to be working toward that same goal again this year. In just the first half of December, you helped us raise $15,000 – leaving only $5,000 to go to keep fighting for our blue-green planet in 2026!

Your year-end gift helps us enter winter – and the new year – ready to protect vulnerable species through science, education, advocacy and hands-on restoration. Conservation work never hibernates, and neither do the threats facing wildlife. Along the Gulf Coast, following a record-breaking sea turtle nesting season, Kemp’s ridley hatchlings are already making their journey to the ocean. In Marin, critically endangered Central California Coast coho salmon are returning to local watersheds as we prepare for the monitoring season.

If you haven’t already, please consider making bigger waves by supporting our Seas the Season year-end campaign and helping us reach our goal. Every gift – no matter the size – makes a meaningful impact and is fully tax-deductible.



