Show Up for Point Reyes: Protect Restoration and Wildlife

Next week brings an important moment for the future of Point Reyes National Seashore. On April 16, federal agencies and conservation partners will host a public open house to discuss management of the park’s grasslands. It may sound routine, but there is growing concern that this meeting could be used to justify rolling back the major restoration progress achieved just last year.

In 2025, an agreement removed most commercial cattle grazing from Point Reyes. That outcome followed years of advocacy and legal pressure, including efforts led by Center for Biological Diversity, Resource Renewal Institute, and Western Watersheds Project. Turtle Island Restoration Network has also been deeply engaged in the fight to protect Point Reyes and push for a transition toward ecological restoration.

The agreement ended years of ecological damage tied to ranching, protected tule elk from under threat of culling to accommodate livestock, and created a path toward restoring native ecosystems.

Now that progress is at risk. Livestock industry interests are lobbying the United States Department of the Interior to overturn the agreement, return cattle, and even restore dairy operations in the seashore.

Most concerning, there are credible concerns that the Department of Interior support this effort, and undo the hard-fought progress for the seashore, wildlife, and wilderness.

We are all aware that the Trump administration is reckless, so there’s no telling where this will land. The April 16 meeting will not include public speaking, but written comments will be collected. That makes it especially important for supporters of restoration to attend and clearly express their views. A visible, engaged public presence can help ensure that this process is not misrepresented as opposition to conservation.

Meeting Details

WHAT – Point Reyes National Seashore Open House

WHEN – Thursday, April 16th from 5:00 to 8:00 PM

WHERE – West Marin School Gymnasium @ 11550 Shoreline Hwy, Point Reyes Station

If you attend, consider submitting comments that support a cattle-free park focused on ecological recovery, wildlife protection, and public access. Tule elk need space to thrive, streams need protection for salmon and steelhead, and visitors deserve a landscape managed for its natural values rather than commercial use.

Now is a critical time to turn up, speak out, and protect progress! Warning: graphic imagery in the gallery slides below.