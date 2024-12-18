Take Action Against DOE’s Proposed Liquefied Natural Gas Terminals

Photo by Bangkok Post.

On December 17th, The Department of Energy released their long-awaited analysis on liquefied natural gas (LNG) impacts on our environment and frontline communities. The results of the analysis reinforce what we have known for years: LNG exports are bad for our planet and bad for our people.

Six proposed LNG terminals or expansions have been approved by a federal regulator and are now seeking DOE licenses to export fracked gas to Asia and Europe. Approving more export licenses — or leaving the decision to a future Trump Administration — would sacrifice lives in the Gulf, devastate local economies, raise domestic energy prices, and worsen climate change impacts.

This is a pivotal moment. The Department of Energy’s the opportunity to strengthen President Biden’s climate and environmental justice legacy by making it clear that LNG exports are not compatible with our climate goals.Our planet and people must be prioritized over corporate profits and special interests. We must act now and urge the Department of Energy to reject the pending LNG export permits before the change in administration.

TAKE ACTION NOW! Comments close in 90 days, now is the time to use your voice against liquefied natural gas and its harmful impacts on the environment and people, let the Department of Energy know we are all watching and care.