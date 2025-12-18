Take Action to Protect National Parks Today

Our national parks are under immediate threat, and we need your help to protect them! Earlier this year, Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) pushed a proposed provision that would have put more than 250 million acres of public land on the chopping block and for sale, with a mandated sale of up to 2-3 million acres within five years. With your help, the provision was successfully thrown out.

But now Senator Lee is back with an even more dangerous amendment… Lee Amendment #3972 would remove protections in the Interior appropriations bill that require the Department of the Interior to maintain our national parks. If it passes, it opens the door to selling off, transferring or giving away America’s most treasured public lands – including our national parks.

This isn’t abstract – every year, 332 million people visit our national parks, monuments, seashores and historic sites. These lands protect irreplaceable wildlife and ecosystems, from bears to wolves, and preserve the stories that define who we are as a nation.

It is clear how special and critical our national parks are, now we need to remind our legislators. Once public lands are sold, they’re gone forever. Take action today to send an email to your Senator and urge them to vote NO on Lee Amendment #3972.