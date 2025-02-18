Tell Congress to Protect NOAA from the Trump Administration

This week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) became the latest federal agency to come under siege by the Trump Administration. Reports have surfaced that after a visit from the Department of Government Oversight and Ethics (DOGE) staff, key NOAA systems have been infiltrated, career employees have been locked out of critical databases, international collaborations have been put on hold, and the agency is bracing for a devastating 50% staff reduction alongside budget cuts of 30%.

Why This Matters: NOAA’s Role in Safeguarding America

NOAA isn’t just another government agency—it’s a cornerstone of our nation’s safety, economy, and security. Every day, millions of Americans unknowingly rely on NOAA’s services: from farmers planning their harvests based on climate forecasts to airlines adjusting flight paths to avoid turbulent weather. Coastal communities depend on NOAA’s tide charts and hurricane warnings to prepare for storms, while the fishing industry relies on NOAA’s ocean monitoring to sustain their livelihoods.

Yet, President Trump’s reckless decision to slash NOAA’s budget threatens to dismantle these essential services, putting businesses, communities, and even national security at risk.

The High Cost of Ignoring Science

These cuts come at a time when climate-related disasters are escalating. The U.S. is experiencing more frequent and severe hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and flooding events—each costing taxpayers billions of dollars annually in disaster relief and recovery. NOAA’s scientific expertise and early-warning systems are our first line of defense against these catastrophes, saving lives and minimizing economic losses.

Weakening NOAA means weakening our ability to predict and respond to these disasters. It means leaving communities unprepared, businesses vulnerable, and emergency responders without the critical data they need to protect American lives.

Congress Must Act—And So Must We

Despite these alarming developments, a majority of Congress has remained silent as the Trump Administration systematically dismantles key federal agencies. We cannot allow our elected officials to stand by while science, public safety, and economic stability are put on the chopping block.

Take Action Now! Contact your legislators and demand that they defend NOAA from these irresponsible and dangerous cuts. Tell them to stand up for science, for public safety, and for the American people. The time to act is now—before it’s too late.