The EPA Safeguards Our Rights, Two Ways We Can Safeguard the EPA

At Turtle Island Restoration Network, we are rooted in the belief that science and advocacy can create a healthier, more resilient planet… for endangered species, vulnerable communities and the oceans and watersheds we all depend on. For over 50 years, The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has played a critical role in that vision. From regulating pollutants that harm marine life to safeguarding the clean air and water that sustain ecosystems and people alike, the EPA’s work is foundational to our country’s environmental progress.

Today, the future of the EPA is in question. The current administration is working to weaken the EPA, from rolling back carbon pollution standards to attacking the core science behind climate protections, putting people and the planet at risk. Below are two critical and timely ways to your voice to protect the EPA, defend environmental safeguards and uphold our right to clean air and water:

Action #1 – Defend Climate Science at the EPA