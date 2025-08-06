0
The EPA Safeguards Our Rights, Two Ways We Can Safeguard the EPA

At Turtle Island Restoration Network, we are rooted in the belief that science and advocacy can create a healthier, more resilient planet… for endangered species, vulnerable communities and the oceans and watersheds we all depend on. For over 50 years, The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has played a critical role in that vision. From regulating pollutants that harm marine life to safeguarding the clean air and water that sustain ecosystems and people alike, the EPA’s work is foundational to our country’s environmental progress.

Today, the future of the EPA is in question. The current administration is working to weaken the EPA, from rolling back carbon pollution standards to attacking the core science behind climate protections, putting people and the planet at risk. Below are two critical and timely ways to your voice to protect the EPA, defend environmental safeguards and uphold our right to clean air and water:

 

Action #1 – Defend Climate Science at the EPA

  • The EPA’s endangerment finding is one of the most fundamental climate protections in U.S. law, recognizing greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide as pollutants. This scientific determination forms the legal basis for climate action under the Clean Air Act. Now, the EPA’s Administrator, Lee Zeldin, is leading a sweeping effort to unravel decades of environmental progress by targeting 31 regulations that limit pollution from coal plants, electric vehicles and more. Each rollback will require a public comment process and we’ll be there to fight back!

 

Take Action Here!

 

Action #2 – Stop More Power Plant Pollution

  • In another dangerous move, the Trump administration is attempting to repeal critical carbon pollution standards for power plants that help limit one of the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. Weakening these protections would mean more pollution in our air and water, more harm to public health and a worsening climate crisis. With extreme heatwaves, wildfires and rising seas already affecting vulnerable communities and wildlife, we cannot afford to move backward. Take action now to urge the EPA to stand up!

 

Take Action Here!

 

Photo of a person carrying a sign saying “EPA Science Protects You” at an employee protest over Trump administration policies March 25 in Philadelphia. Photo credit: Matt Rourke and Associated Press.

