The High Seas Treaty Enters into Force

Today marks a particularly hopeful day for our blue-green planet: the High Seas Treaty has officially entered into force, marking a truly historic moment for the ocean and for global cooperation! After decades of dedication by governments, scientists, Indigenous communities, civil society and ocean champions around the world, we now have the first comprehensive legal framework to protect marine biodiversity beyond national borders.

The speed and scale of support for the High Seas Treaty are extremely encouraging, reaching 60 ratifications in just two years! We now have the tools to protect nearly half the planet – the High Seas – which regulates our climate, sustains life and connects us all. This forward motion is a testament to multilateralism at its best, demonstrating that even in challenging times, we can come together to act for the greater good.

While this is a moment to celebrate, it is also the beginning of a promising new chapter. The Treaty’s entry into force sets the stage for action: more countries joining, strong institutions taking shape and the groundwork for the first High Seas marine protected areas. Every step forward brings us closer to turning ambition into impact. We now share the opportunity and the responsibility to transform this landmark agreement into lasting protection for the blue, ensuring it continues to sustain life on Earth for generations to come.

Please find the official press release for the High Seas Alliance good news below.

Historic High Seas Treaty Enters into Force, Launching a New Era of Global Ocean Governance

New York, 17 January 2026. Today the High Seas Treaty, formally the Agreement on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ), has officially entered into force, marking a historic milestone for global ocean protection and multilateral cooperation.

Covering nearly half the planet, the High Seas lie beyond national borders and form part of the global commons. The United Nations Treaty establishes, for the first time, a legal framework to protect biodiversity in these international waters and to ensure the benefits of their resources are shared fairly among nations.

“The entry into force of the BBNJ Agreement today stands as a monument to multilateralism and to the years of dedication, dialogue and cooperative action by countless committed people around the world. Global challenges, such as the climate and biodiversity crises, affect all of us. As such, global cooperation is not a choice, it is a necessity. This Treaty embodies hope, resolve, and a shared commitment to a brighter future for the ocean and our planet” said Singapore’s Ambassador for International Law Rena Lee, who served as President of the Treaty negotiations and was pivotal in guiding states to its successful adoption in 2023.

With entry into force, the Treaty now provides the tools to create marine protected areas (MPAs) on the High Seas, set clear obligations on how to ensure ocean resources are used sustainably, capacity building and access to technology and tools is prioritised, and mechanisms are established to ensure fair benefit-sharing. This will play a crucial role in achieving global biodiversity and climate goals, including the target to protect 30% of the ocean by 2030.

Following two decades of discussions and negotiations, the Treaty text was finalised in March 2023. Sixty country ratifications were required for it to enter into force- a milestone that was reached on 19 September 2025. Today, 120 days later, the Treaty officially becomes international law, and its first Conference of Parties (CoP), the Treaty’s decision-making body, is set to meet within a year.

“The High Seas are full of life- from tiny plankton all the way up to the great whales that rely on them. We’re only just beginning to understand how important this vast, interconnected world is for the health of our entire planet. Whether it’s underwater mountains, deep-sea plains and trenches, the icy polar waters, or the open-ocean highways that migratory species travel, the High Seas are as vital as they are immense. With the High Seas Treaty now coming into force, we finally have the tools to safeguard this extraordinary part of our planet. Protecting it really does mean protecting our future,” said Rebecca Hubbard, Director of the High Seas Alliance.

Several legal obligations apply from today. While some of them are dependent on the set up of the Treaty’s institutions and mechanisms, there are some actionable examples from day one, including any planned activity under a Party’s control that could affect the High Seas or seabed must follow the Treaty’s environmental impact assessment processes, and governments need to publicly notify such activities. Parties must also promote the Treaty’s objectives when participating in other bodies such as those that govern shipping, fisheries and seabed mining.

Ultimately the Treaty’s true power will depend on how it is collectively implemented and upheld in the years ahead. A broader membership will make it more impactful. With 82 parties already on board, momentum is building and more countries are encouraged to join ahead of CoP1.

Meanwhile, the Treaty’s institutional architecture- its bodies and decision-making processes- is currently being shaped through the UN Preparatory Commission, which must deliver strong proposals for adoption at CoP1 so the Treaty can start functioning as soon as possible. Countries are also encouraged to begin identifying important High Seas sites that require protection, so proposals can be brought forward at future CoPs.

“At this halfway point of this critical decade, one of the world’s most ambitious ocean initiatives is entering a new era of systemic change in ocean governance. This reflects a renewed commitment to our ocean, its wildlife, the millions of people that rely on its health, and the global goals set for 2030. The High Seas Treaty shows us that meaningful progress is achieved through vision, perseverance and leadership. As we begin a new year, The Earthshot Prize is committed to backing this landmark Treaty and ensuring it moves beyond words to become a practical and enforceable safeguard for our remarkable blue planet” said Jason Knauf, CEO of The Earthshot Prize.

NOTES TO EDITORS

Since its founding in 2011, the High Seas Alliance, with its 70+ non-governmental members, has been working towards protecting the 50% of the planet that is the High Seas; the global ocean beyond national jurisdiction. This area includes some of the most biologically important, least protected, and most critically threatened ecosystems in the world.

The official status of signatures and ratifications can be found on the UN website and the High Seas Alliance’s ratification tracker. Note: The number shown on the High Seas Alliance tracker reflects only the ratifications that count toward entry into force and does not include the EU’s ratification and therefore differs from the UN’s total count.

The High Seas Alliance (HSA) sometimes uses the term “High Seas Treaty“ as a short-hand for the BBNJ Agreement. HSA acknowledges that the scope of the BBNJ Agreement encompasses all Areas beyond national jurisdiction, including the seafloor and water column. This choice of wording is intended to ease understanding for broad audiences and does not convey a prioritization among the components or principles of the BBNJ Agreement.

In November 2025 the High Seas Treaty was announced as the winner of the prestigious Earthshot Prize in the “Revive our Oceans” category, recognizing the decades-long efforts to put in place a groundbreaking legal framework to protect marine biodiversity in international waters.

MEMBERS’ QUOTES

“The entry into force of the High Seas Treaty marks a long-awaited turning point for ocean governance. For decades, these vast waters—and the abundance of biodiversity that inhabits them—were beyond the reach of effective protection. Now, the global community has both the mandate and the responsibility to act. The High Seas Alliance has shown what sustained collaboration can achieve, and the work ahead must focus on implementation. Our team at Marine Conservation Institute is excited to engage in this work to establish fully and highly protected areas, apply science-based standards, and ensure accountability so that this agreement delivers real, lasting protection for the ocean.” – Dr. Lance Morgan, CEO, Marine Conservation Institute

“On behalf of the WILDOCEANS programme of the WILDTRUST, we would like to congratulate the High Seas Alliance on reaching this pivotal milestone entering the conservation and protection of our high seas into force. We look forward to being able to move forward with our work on a Sub-Atlantic High Seas MPA, thanks to your efforts.” – Dr Jean Harris Strategic Ocean Lead: WILDTRUST

“What an excellent start to the year, with the High Seas Treaty entering into force today. With 124 partners in 119 countries, BirdLife International stands ready to help bring this landmark agreement to life. Our local-to-global partnership and tools such as Key Biodiversity Areas can support governments to prioritise protection and deliver urgently needed ocean action.” – Martin Harper, CEO, BirdLife International

“This is a turning point for ocean conservation. For too long, the high seas have been a vast void in global governance—teeming with life but lacking the protections to ensure its survival. With the High Seas Treaty entering into force, the world has a chance to rewrite that story. Now governments must move swiftly from ratification to real-world impact, creating protected areas and safeguarding marine wildlife in places that have never known protection. IFAW stands ready to support bold, science-based action that puts biodiversity first” – Matthew Collis, Senior Director of Policy, IFAW

“The entry into force of the BBNJ Agreement is a landmark moment for the ocean and for multilateralism, proving that even in politically turbulent times, countries can unite for the common good. If implemented as intended, the Agreement will be a true game-changer for marine life and biodiversity. However, the real challenge now is to turn this historic achievement into concrete action, addressing threats from plastic pollution and underwater noise against the broader backdrop of climate change, ensuring that the High Seas are safeguarded for future generations.” – Fabienne McLellan, Managing Director at OceanCare

“The High Seas Treaty’s entry into force is a major step forward for ocean protection and global cooperation,” said Antha Williams, who leads the environment program at Bloomberg Philanthropies. “Through the Bloomberg Ocean Initiative, we’ve worked with partners across the international community to help reach this milestone. As countries move to implement the Treaty, we’ll keep supporting efforts to accelerate the creation of High Seas Marine Protected Areas, which are essential to meeting global 30×30 goals, and to strengthen capacity so countries can move quickly from agreement to lasting protections for the ocean and the people who depend on it.”

“The High Seas Treaty opens the door to better protecting nearly half the Earth’s surface, but for the Treaty to reach its full potential, wider ratification is essential,” said Dr. Katie Matthews, Chief Scientist at Oceana. “If world leaders are serious about protecting 30% of the ocean by 2030, ambitious action on the high seas is necessary. This is a shared responsibility and the time to act is now.”

“Today’s entry into force of the High Seas Treaty marks a truly historic step toward safeguarding the ocean that connects and sustains us all,” said Jennifer Morris, CEO of The Nature Conservancy. “This achievement reflects years of dedication from global leaders and the unwavering advocacy of partners like the High Seas Alliance. While we celebrate this moment, we also recognize the immense work still ahead to translate this agreement into real protections for marine biodiversity. The Nature Conservancy remains committed to helping the world seize this opportunity and ensure that the high seas thrive for generations to come.”

“AIDA welcomes the entry into force of the High Seas Treaty, a landmark achievement for global ocean governance and protection. The Agreement enables progress toward the effective implementation of the principle of the common heritage of humankind and strengthens capacity building and technology transfer, key elements for ensuring equitable participation across all regions, particularly in Latin America. AIDA will continue to support the Treaty’s implementation and global engagement, for the benefit of the ocean and the communities that depend on it”. – Gladys Martínez de Lemos, Executive Director of the Interamerican Association for Environmental Defense

“The new Ocean Treaty is the culmination of a generation’s work to bring a new dimension to the regulation of the ocean. Not only the regulation of state’s rights vis a vis the sea, but the regulation of the relationship between the ocean and the planet’s sustainability. The Ocean Treaty may be the beginning of a new international world ocean order, coming at a time when the architecture of global multilateralism is falling apart. It should be treasured as a beacon of hope.” – Tiago Pitta e Cunha, CEO, Oceano Azul Foundation

“The High Seas Treaty entering into force is a historic moment in ocean protection, forged with the support of communities, scientists and leaders around the world. For too long, the high seas have been a vast void in global governance, resulting in a free for all for industrial fishing companies that have devastated fish stocks across the world. Now the high seas has a chance to recover. RISE UP celebrates this achievement and will continue the fight to ensure the ocean remains healthy and resilient for everyone.” – Flora McMorrin, Executive Director, RISE UP for the Ocean

“Two-thirds of the ocean lies outside of all national borders, and the vast majority of those waters are vulnerable to threats like overfishing and pollution. But today, with the U.N. high seas treaty’s entry into force, that can start to change. Nations must now use the treaty’s blueprint to build the necessary institutions, procedures and bodies that will create a solid foundation from which to carry out the agreement’s conservation vision: to create lasting protections for the high seas.” – Liz Karan, director of ocean governance at The Pew Charitable Trusts

“The passage of the High Seas Treaty is a long-awaited milestone for global ocean protection. Now the real work begins—turning this landmark agreement into action by establishing High Seas Marine Protected Areas that are essential to the recovery of highly migratory species such as sea turtles, whales, and sharks.” – Todd Steiner, founder Turtle Island Restoration Network

“The BBJN Treaty coming into force is a watershed moment for ocean governance. For the first time, the world has a mechanism to protect nearly half the planet that has long been exploited but rarely defended. The challenge now is to turn legal possibility into meaningful protection. Blue Marine Foundation stands ready to support Governments and local champions to turn this agreement into action for the ocean, promote the creation of ambitious, well‑managed High Seas marine protected areas and ensure this Treaty delivers real benefits for biodiversity, climate resilience and the coastal communities who depend on a healthy ocean.” – Jo Coumbe, Communications Director, Blue Marine Foundation

“The High Seas Treaty is a breakthrough moment for our ocean. Its coming into force is a call for action to younger generations and others to help create the future they want to see for our blue planet. For the first time, we can protect our shared ocean beyond national borders through High Seas Marine Protected Areas that will help sustain life on Earth. Nations have made big commitments, and now it’s time to hold governments accountable for strongly protecting at least 30% of our world ocean. Doing so will create a thriving future for our blue planet and future generations.” – Bill Mott, Executive Director of The Ocean Project | World Ocean Day

“The high seas belong to all of us — and starting this month, the world finally has a legal framework to protect them. The entry into force of the High Seas Treaty marks a turning point for our shared oceans. This milestone reflects decades of collective effort, but it’s only the beginning. Ambition must meet accountability. The job now is to create the first wave of marine protected areas on the high seas. As the climate and biodiversity crises accelerate, this is about safeguarding vast ocean areas that sustain marine life, regulate weather patterns, absorb heat and carbon, and provide food and livelihoods for billions of people.” – Monica Medina, Arnhold Fellow at Conservation International and former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans, International Environmental and Scientific Affairs

“With the current geopolitical upheaval, the entry into force of the BBNJ Treaty is a welcome reminder that when nations come together, we can achieve great things for all of humanity. Congratulations to everyone around the world who helped bring about this historic feat. The ocean continues to face an onslaught of threats, from climate change, pollution, overfishing, and unless we stop it, deep-sea mining. Most of the ocean, half our planet, lies beyond any nation’s border and belongs to all of us. We must now act with urgency to implement the treaty and protect our shared heritage for the sake of our own survival and that of all living beings.” – Farah Obaidullah, Director, The Ocean and Us.

“Today’s entry into force of the High Seas Treaty represents more than a legal milestone—it’s a commitment to the generations who have been calling for bold action to protect our shared ocean. For too long, nearly half of our planet’s surface has existed beyond meaningful protection. Now, we have the tools to change that. At EarthEcho International, we’ve witnessed firsthand the passion young people bring to ocean advocacy through our High Seas Youth Ambassadors program in collaboration with the High Seas Alliance. Youth understand what’s at stake, but a treaty is only as powerful as its implementation. We must move swiftly to establish marine protected areas, engage youth voices in governance, and ensure this landmark achievement translates into real protection for the incredible biodiversity of our high seas. The ocean connects us all, and protecting it is our shared responsibility—to each other and to the future”. – Philippe Cousteau, Ocean Restorationist and founder of EarthEcho International and Voyacy Regen

“Today is a day for celebration, we have finally reached one of the most important milestones in protecting our ocean. On behalf of Fundación MarViva, we congratulate the countries that have taken the step forward and ratified the BBNJ Treaty and invite others to join the new wave of marine protection. We look forward to collaborating with countries to promote the protection of key High Seas ecosystems such as the Thermal Dome.” – Katherine Arroyo Arce, Fundación MarViva

“Today marks a long-overdue and historic step to address governance gaps that have hindered the protection of ocean life in the high seas. The High Seas Treaty’s entry into force reflects a global ambition aimed at reversing ocean decline and safeguarding the biodiversity that sustains our planet. But what comes next will define this critical agreement’s success. Effective implementation will depend on transparency of information that makes human activity at sea visible, measurable and accountable. By mapping and monitoring human activity at sea, Global Fishing Watch will continue to provide the data and insights needed to drive biodiversity protection and turn ambition into action that delivers real, lasting protection for biodiversity, fisheries and coastal communities around the world. Global Fishing Watch stands ready to support effective implementation of this vital treaty.” – Tony Long, CEO, Global Fishing Watch

“The High Seas Treaty represents a powerful milestone for global collaboration in the protection of marine life and biodiversity, paving the way for the acceleration of marine conservation in the High Seas for the first time. While celebrating this major achievement and recognising the immense efforts that made it possible, we remain committed to translating its ratification into tangible action, particularly in the Mediterranean.” – Ioannis Giovos, Conservation Officer, Environmental Organisation iSea

“The high seas treaty is a historic achievement and a testament to the possibilities of cooperation. It is now up to the international community to implement the treaty with the dedication and ambition that it deserves. We expect everyone to step up and do their fair share, rather than look for loopholes. This responsibility applies especially to the states with significant financial and technological resources, including Germany.” – Sascha Müller-Kraenner, CEO, Deutsche Umwelthilfe, Ecological Action Germany

“Today we celebrate the High Seas Treaty coming into force – giving a vital framework for protection of our ocean on which all life depends. GlobalChoices celebrates that this includes the frozen ocean and bolsters our efforts to protect the Central Arctic Ocean from exploitation. At a time when multilateralism seems at an all time low, we can celebrate this Treaty as an example of the good that can be achieved if we choose to collaborate.”– Inge Relph Executive Director GlobalChoices

“Half of the world is beyond national jurisdiction – the blue half that has a disproportionately significant role in maintaining Earth as a planet hospitable for life as we know it. Today, with the entry into force of the High Seas Treaty, marks a significant step in the right direction. Now is the time to take this action and keep going. The ocean is large and resilient, but not too big to fail – and we have an opportunity now to drive impactful ocean protection. Bravo to the High Seas Alliance and all involved for reaching this significant milestone!” – Dr. Sylvia Earle, Mission Blue

MEDIA PACK

The following folder contains the following resources:

High Seas Treaty Q&A Briefing Note: Legal Implications of the Impending Entry into Force of the BBNJ Agreement MPA factsheet PrepCom factsheet A cost-benefit analysis of the BBNJ Agreement in the Caribbean Recording of the Media Briefing “A historic moment: High Seas Treaty’s entry into force” held on 13 January 2026. Video: Celebrating the Entry into Force of the High Seas Treaty

CONTACT

For questions or to arrange interviews, please contact: Patricia Roy patricia@communicationsinc.co.uk + 34 696 905 907