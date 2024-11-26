TIRNup Your Impact for Giving Tuesday

This Giving Tuesday – December 3rd – we’re excited to launch our #TIRNup campaign—a call to action to champion a blue-green planet where all life can thrive and “turn up” your impact this holiday season. Your support is essential in making this vision a reality!

Your donation to the #TIRNup campaign fuels the incredible work we do at Turtle Island Restoration Network. As we reflect on 2024, we’re proud to share some of the year’s highlights, each a testament to what your generosity makes possible.

This year alone, we’ve captured over 24,800 action alert submissions.

Gulf of Mexico Beach Cleanups: this past year, we welcomed 3,802 participants at our beach cleanups on the Texas Coast, where we removed 6,041 pounds of trash, 354 balloons, 53,527 cigarette butts, 695 microplastics, and 4,274 nurdles. Every little bit helps keep our beautiful Texas Coastline clean, but we are immensely proud of how our staff and volunteers got their hands dirty and made such incredible progress.

San Geronimo Tributaries see record breaking number of spawning salmon: As the spawning season for critically endangered Central Coast California Coho Salmon winded down this past winter, we observed record numbers of coho have been in the headwater streams of San Geronimo Watershed. This is incredibly exciting for us, as we have been prioritizing protecting the coho salmon species for decades.

Help us keep the momentum going! By donating today, you’ll ensure that these achievements continue to grow in 2025 and beyond.