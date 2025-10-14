For Immediate Release, October 14, 2025

Turtle Island Restoration Network and Earthjustice Celebrate a Successful 4th Annual The Art of Saving Sea Turtles Gala

GALVESTON, TEXAS – Turtle Island Restoration Network (TIRN), in partnership with Earthjustice and Galveston 7-Day Cleaning, is celebrating the resounding success of the 4th annual The Art of Saving Sea Turtles gala, held this past Sunday, October 12th, at the iconic Bryan Museum in the heart of Galveston.

The sold-out event brought together artists, ocean advocates and conservation supporters from across the Gulf to raise awareness and vital funds for sea turtle and ocean conservation along the Texas coast. Guests enjoyed the vibrant Turtles About Town art project, featuring beautifully painted sea turtle statues displayed around Galveston, alongside a raffle, wine, mimosas and hors d’oeuvres.

Thanks to the incredible generosity of attendees, sponsors and the wider Galveston conservation community, the event raised significant support for TIRN’s local sea turtle programs. These efforts include protecting nesting beaches, rescuing stranded sea turtles through the state’s sea turtle hotline and engaging communities in long-term ocean stewardship.

Turtle Island Restoration Network extended its heartfelt gratitude to this year’s presenting sponsor, Earthjustice, whose steadfast partnership and legal expertise continue to strengthen efforts to defend marine wildlife and coastal ecosystems.

“This event is a true Galveston tradition where art, community and conservation intersect,” said Joanie Steinhaus, Ocean Program Director. “We’re proud to celebrate our local supporters and partners like Earthjustice who stand with us year-round to protect sea turtles, marine life and all that call the Gulf of Mexico home.”

For more information on The Art of Saving Sea Turtles annual event, visit www.seaturtles.org/the-art-of-saving-sea-turtles.

Turtle Island Restoration Network is a global ocean conservation nonprofit with offices in California and Texas, whose mission is to inspire and mobilize people around the world to protect marine biodiversity, the oceans and watersheds that sustain all life on Earth.