Webinar: Improving Coastal Resiliency Projects

On November 21, 2024, Turtle Island Restoration Network’s Ocean Program Director – Joanie Steinhaus – had the pleasure of presenting alongside community organizations and the Columbia Climate School about experiences and recommendations for resilience policy relating to climate crisis-provoked floods during the webinar panel: Improving Coastal Resiliency Projects with The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. You can find the webinar presentation linked here, and more details on the event below.

“As a catastrophic hurricane season continues to bring immense damage to communities across the Southeast United States, the need to strengthen flood resilience and adapt to the warming world has never been more clear. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is one of the agencies tasked with implementing federal policy to address this, and has outlined an estimated $149 billion in engineering megaprojects to adapt U.S. cities to climate change – but fails to model accurately for a warming world, center frontline communities or adequately consider green infrastructure.

This webinar brings together partners from community-focused organizations including Wetlands Watch, Texas Surge Forward and Turtle Island Restoration Network, Miami Waterkeeper with the Resilient Coastal Communities Project at the Center for Sustainable Urban Development that have worked to implement policies to advance planning for equity, climate change, and green infrastructure over “grey” on these resilience megaprojects. From these experiences, the speakers have detailed some of the issues and challenges associated with resilience planning done by the US Army Corps of Engineers and have developed recommendations to improve federal policy in their report Improving Coastal Resilience Projects with USACE.” – Columbia Climate School

