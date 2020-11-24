Where to See Salmon Spawn in Marin County, California

How to Identify Salmon and Steelhead

Spawning coho salmon are seen much more commonly than spawning steelhead because they stay and guard their nesting sites until they die, sometimes for a week or longer. Steelhead spawn quickly and leave (some return to the ocean and come back to spawn in subsequent years).

Adult coho in the Lagunitas Creek Watershed are approximately 24 inches long. They enter Tomales and begin the incredible metamorphosis of changing color and shape as they prepare to journey upstream. Males turn bright red and grow a hooked jaw, called a kype. Females are dark red without the hooked jaw. The female’s tail (caudal fin) often looks white, as scales are scraped off during nest digging and fungus begins to grow as their bodies decompose. The dorsal fin along the backbone ridge of males also turns white. Jacks are small males (usually less than half the size of adults) that are sexually mature. Jacks are dark red or brown and return after only six months at sea (compared to nearly 18 months at sea for other adults).

Steelhead trout look similar to coho in that they, too, are large adult fish. Their color is lighter, often pink and olive with a bright pink lateral line along the side of their bodies. Steelhead spawn in late winter and only overlap with the last of the season’s spawning coho. Historically, 5,000 to 10,000 coho and steelhead returned to spawn in the Lagunitas Creek Watershed annually. Today, only an average of 500 return to spawn. Please be respectful while searching for spawning activity and do not further jeopardize their existence or the viewing pleasure of others.