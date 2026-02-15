World Whale Day: A Whale of a Day for Action

Among the many iconic whale species residing in the Gulf of Mexico (Humpback, Sperm, Dwarf & pygmy sperm, Melon-headed and Short-finned pilot) lives one of the rarest whales on Earth – the Rice’s whale. Found only in the U.S. waters of the Gulf, this remarkable animal is hanging on by a thread with an estimated population of just 50 individuals.

This World Whale Day, we’re shining a spotlight on the Rice’s whale – their shared history, irreplaceable ecological importance and tangible ways to join us in protecting them. Unless immediate action is taken, we may witness the tragic extinction of a species that exists nowhere else on the planet.

TAKE ACTION HERE!

Rice’s whales are the only resident baleen whale in the Gulf, playing a critical role in maintaining the health and balance of the marine environment. Through nutrient cycling, carbon sequestration, food web stabilization and biodiversity support, Rice’s whales help sustain the productivity of these U.S. waters. Yet, the human impact they have endured tell a troubling story of survival. Unregulated oil and gas development in the Gulf poses a significant and ongoing threat. The Deepwater Horizon oil spill alone is estimated to have reduced the population by more than 20%.

Today, the surviving whales struggle amid the constant din of vessel traffic and seismic air gun surveys used in offshore exploration. Large cargo ships speed through their habitat without restrictions and vessel strikes have already caused fatal injuries. If you live near or visit the Gulf of Mexico, you have a unique opportunity to take part in citizen science if you’re lucky enough to spot a Rice’s whale. Every confirmed sighting provides vital information that helps strengthen protections for this critically endangered species.

Whale conservation doesn’t stop at the Gulf – no matter where you live in the U.S., there are whales and dolphins off your coasts that need protection, too. This World Whale Day, let’s take a collective moment to learn about the whales in your own “backyard” and stand with us in protecting the ocean giants that connect us all.