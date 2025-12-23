Creekwalks are Back for the 2025-26 Winter Season

The fish are running! Salmon have returned to the creeks of the Lagunitas watershed, and now is the time to see this remarkable migration firsthand.

Turtle Island Restoration Network’s SPAWN program is offering expert-led creek walks where you can observe spawning salmon, learn about their natural history, and hear directly from watershed experts about the conservation work protecting these fish and their habitat. These guided walks take place in the Lagunitas Creek watershed, one of California’s most important remaining coho salmon strongholds. You’ll learn why this watershed matters, what salmon are up against, and how conservation efforts are making a difference.

FREE w/ family memberships (of $50 or more) for up to 5 people.

$15 per person for non-members

Dress for cold and wet weather

Bring binoculars if you have them

Register soon — maximum 15 people per tour – waiting list after that (events may be cancelled if less than 10 registrants.)

Email KBouley@tirn.net to reserve your space!

Large groups please contact for private tours.

Space is limited, and salmon runs are short-lived. Visit our events calendar to see all dates and details: https://seaturtles.org/events/

