Float.org Teams Up with TIRN to Celebrate Record-Breaking Sea Turtle Nesting Season

We are thrilled to share some exciting news: Float.org has launched a brand-new campaign to benefit Turtle Island Restoration Network (TIRN)! Together, we are celebrating a hopeful milestone for one of the ocean’s most iconic and endangered species, the Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle. Grab your limited edition apparel benefiting our mission to protect our blue-green planet before September 9th at www.float.org/Turtle-Island-Restoration-Network.

This year, the Texas coast, home to TIRN’s Gulf of Mexico office and staff, recorded one of the highest Kemp’s Ridley nesting seasons in decades (total numbers of nests found this year, by species and area, are courtesy of Dr. Donna Shaver, Texas Nesting Coordinator and presented by TIRN Gulf Program Director, Joanie Steinhaus). These sandy shores are more than just a workplace for our team; they are critical habitat for the world’s most endangered sea turtle, whose survival is deeply tied to the health of the Gulf. The Gulf Coast is an ecological treasure, serving as a nesting ground for five of the world’s seven sea turtle species (loggerhead, green, Kemp’s, leatherback, and hawksbill). Every nest laid here is a reminder of what’s at stake, and every hatchling released to the waves is a beacon of hope for the future of marine life and coastal communities alike.

We are deeply grateful to Float.org for partnering with us to spread the word and empower more people to take part in this effort. With Float’s support, our message of protecting sea turtles and safeguarding the Gulf will reach new audiences who share our love of the ocean and commitment to conservation.

Here’s what Float.org had to say about our mission:

“Turtle Island Restoration Network (TIRN) began in 1987 as a grassroots effort to protect endangered sea turtles, inspired by our founder’s journey to a remote nesting beach in Nicaragua. What started as a small, volunteer-led initiative has grown into a global force for protecting marine life and freshwater ecosystems. While sea turtles remain at the heart of our mission, TIRN now advocates for species in crisis worldwide, using science, policy and activism to address biodiversity loss, climate change, habitat destruction and unsustainable fisheries. Along the Gulf of Mexico, our work centers on the world’s most endangered sea turtle: the Kemp’s Ridley. Once on the brink of extinction, Kemp’s Ridleys depend on the sandy shores of Texas and Mexico to nest and survive. Our team partners with volunteers and coastal communities to patrol beaches, safeguard nests and collect critical data. Protecting these turtles also means protecting the Gulf itself, a region increasingly at risk from rising seas, stronger storms and industrial oil development. This year, the Texas coast recorded one of the highest Kemp’s Ridley nesting seasons in decades, a hopeful sign of recovery! Still, their future depends on all of us. You can help by keeping beaches clean and dark, reporting nests, volunteering with patrols, or supporting policies that reduce plastic pollution and curb fossil fuel emissions. Every nest protected and hatchling released is a step toward recovery for this remarkable species and a more resilient Gulf for coastal communities. Learn more and get involved for our blue-green planet at www.seaturtles.org.”

We couldn’t have said it better ourselves. This record-breaking nesting season is proof that when communities, organizations, and supporters like you come together, recovery is possible. Ready to make a difference? Visit our Gulf of Mexico Program page to learn more about how you can help protect sea turtles and their Gulf Coast home.