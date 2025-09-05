Kemp’s Ridley Nesting Hits New Heights Along the Texas Coast

This year, 449 nests have been recorded along the Texas coast, smashing the previous peak of 353 nests in 2017. This record-breaking season is a powerful reminder that conservation works and together, we’re making a real difference for the critically endangered sea turtle species. For decades, sea turtles have faced enormous challenges – meat and egg harvesting, habitat loss, fishing gear entanglement, oil spills, nesting beach destruction, vessel strikes, coastal development and poor water quality. Despite these threats, sea turtles are persevering. But what made 2025 such a particularly positive year? Several factors may have contributed, according to Joanie Steinhaus, TIRN’s Ocean Program Director:

🥚 Stronger protections & regulations – Decades of conservation under the Endangered Species Act, along with fishing gear modifications (like TEDs), have reduced incidental capture and helped turtle numbers grow in the Gulf.

🥚 Safeguarded nesting beaches – Community engagement, nest patrols, clutch relocation when needed and reduced light pollution have made beaches safer for nesting females.

🥚 Natural nesting cycles – Female Kemp’s ridleys return to nest every 2–4 years, and since 2021, we’ve seen a steady upward trend in nesting activity.

🥚 Shifting population dynamics – Warmer temperatures during incubation produce more females, which can lead to higher reproduction rates.

🥚 More hatchlings reaching the ocean – Protecting eggs means more young turtles enter the Gulf, though whether 2025’s hatchlings will return to nest in 12–15 years remains to be seen.