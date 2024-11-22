A Case for Improved Streamside Conservation Ordinance

Image of Chinook salmon swim up Lagunitas Creek on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at the Leo Cronin Fish Viewing Area in the San Geronimo Valley. (Sherry LaVars/Marin Independent Journal)

Ken Bouley, Turtle Island Restoration Network’s Executive Director, had the opportunity to explore the need for improved and consistent streamside conservation – a vital step for coho salmon and our community. You can read the full Op-Ed on Marin Independent Journal here and below.

The debate surrounding Marin County’s Streamside Conservation Area (SCA) ordinance has reignited, with calls for modifications to balance environmental protection with the needs of San Geronimo Valley residents. But amidst these discussions, it’s essential to revisit why the ordinance was enacted in the first place – and why it must remain a stronghold for both the community and endangered coho salmon.

Central California’s coho salmon, listed as Threatened in 1996 and upgraded to Endangered in 2005, are still teetering on the brink of extinction. The primary culprit? Habitat degradation from years of cumulative impacts, including deforestation, illegal creekside construction, and increasing impervious surfaces. These small-scale disruptions may seem negligible individually, but together, they erode the environment in ways that are devastating for salmon and their ecosystems.

Streamside ordinances like Marin’s not only protect habitats but also improve water quality by filtering contaminants before they enter the streams. By preserving creekside vegetation, the ordinance helps mitigate pollution, erosion, and flooding – essential for both people and fish.

While the ordinance is a crucial tool, the Salmon Protection and Watershed Network (SPAWN) advocates for enhancements to ensure its effectiveness.

The people of Marin value their connection to nature, as evidenced by the joy of watching salmon spawn. By upholding and improving the SCA ordinance, the community can safeguard this cherished natural legacy. Together, we can ensure that Marin’s streams remain vibrant and life-giving – for salmon, for families, and for generations to come.