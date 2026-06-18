New FLOAT Merchandise Collaboration Launches in Support of Nesting Sea Turtles

We are so excited to share another merchandise collaboration with our friends at FLOAT (For the Love Of All Things) and their wonderful team of artists! This new gear is a nod to the (yet-again) record breaking Kemp’s ridley sea turtle nesting season along the Texas coast. In 2025, 449 nests were counted and protected. As of June 18th, 2026, 612 nests have been counted and reported! The Kemp’s ridley sea turtle, the smallest of the seven species, is considered “Critically Endangered” by the IUCN Red List. Although the Kemp’s is not out of the woods for a rebounding population, this is hopeful news!

“Turtle Island Restoration Network (TIRN) began in 1987 as a grassroots effort to protect endangered sea turtles, inspired by our founder’s journey to a remote nesting beach in Nicaragua. What started as a small, volunteer-led initiative has grown into a global force for protecting marine life and freshwater ecosystems. While sea turtles remain at the heart of our mission, TIRN now advocates for species in crisis worldwide, using science, policy and activism to address biodiversity loss, climate change, habitat destruction and unsustainable fisheries.

Along the Gulf of Mexico, our work centers on the world’s most endangered sea turtle: the Kemp’s Ridley. Once on the brink of extinction, Kemp’s Ridleys depend on the sandy shores of Texas and Mexico to nest and survive. Our team partners with volunteers and coastal communities to patrol beaches, safeguard nests and collect critical data. Protecting these turtles also means protecting the Gulf itself, a region increasingly at risk from rising seas, stronger storms and industrial oil development.