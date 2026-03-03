For Immediate Release: March 3, 2026

Contact: Joanie Steinhaus, Ocean Program Director, joanie@seaturtles.org

The Hatchling Hustle Returns to the Beach in its Fourth Year Bringing the Gulf Community Together to Support Sea Turtles

GALVESTON, TEXAS – Turtle Island Restoration Network (TIRN) is excited to host the 4th Annual Hatchling Hustle on Galveston Island. This community-driven event invites ocean advocates, families and runners of all ages to take part in a 5K run or 1-mile fun run along Babe’s Beach (6285 Seawall), located between the 61st Street Fishing Pier and Galveston Fishing Pier.

The race will take place on Saturday, March 28th, from 7:00 to 9:30 a.m., offering participants a scenic sunrise run along the Gulf while supporting a powerful cause.

The Hatchling Hustle raises awareness about endangered sea turtles in the Gulf of Mexico, especially the critically endangered Kemp’s ridley, as nesting season approaches (April through July) along the Texas coast. Last year marked a milestone for the state, with a record-breaking 449 sea turtle nests documented and monitored — a hopeful sign for the future of these remarkable marine reptiles.

“We are beyond excited to be entering the fourth year of this event, grateful for the community support and the opportunity to continue to raise awareness of nesting sea turtles on the Texas coast”, said Joanie Steinhaus, Ocean Program Director for TIRN, “join us, support our effort and meet nature partners while on the beach!”

This year’s event is made possible thanks to the generous support of local businesses and community partners, including SWCA Environmental Consultants, Tito’s Handmade Vodka and many others. Sponsorship opportunities are still available, and community support directly fuels both this event and TIRN’s ongoing sea turtle conservation work.

Following a challenging winter marked by severe cold-stunning events that impacted sea turtles in our region, the need for awareness and local action is more urgent than ever. The Hatchling Hustle is more than a race — it’s a chance to come together in support of protecting these iconic species for generations to come.

To register, sponsor or explore more details of the Hatchling Hustle, visit www.seaturtles.org/hatchlinghustle. For more information on Turtle Island Restoration Network, visit www.seaturtles.org.

Turtle Island Restoration Network is a global ocean conservation nonprofit with offices in California and Texas, whose mission is to inspire and mobilize people around the world to protect marine biodiversity, the oceans and watersheds that sustain all life on Earth.