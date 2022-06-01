Warmer Temperatures Leads to Increased Risk

According to a recent study, marine wildlife is at risk from the way the planet is trending. The animals that call the planet’s oceans home are facing increasing perils, due to warmer temperatures. The study warns of species loss that would stem from the increased temperatures and loss of oxygen in oceans.

Survival for these animals decreases, as temperatures rise, with the study stating that fewer species are likely to survive the higher heat. The study shared “species losses from warming and oxygen depletion alone become comparable to current direct human impacts within a century and culminate in a mass extinction rivaling those in Earth’s past.”

Polar species would be at the highest risk, but marine wildlife throughout the world would be impacted by the effects. The study offers that drastically reducing global emissions would help protect marine wildlife. To learn more about climate change, TIRN’s fight against climate change, and more, you can find it here.