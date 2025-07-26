0
Join TIRN’s First Membership Webinar, “Education Sparks Change: Plastic Free July & Beyond” | July 30

Don’t Miss Our First Members-Only Live Webinar!


We’re thrilled to announce Education Sparks Change: Plastic Free July & Beyond — Turtle Island Restoration Network’s very first exclusive live webinar just for our incredible members! Mark your calendars for Wednesday, July 30th at 5pm PST and get ready to dive in with our passionate Gulf of Mexico and Oceans team.

This special event is your chance to discover local solutions to plastic pollution, hear inspiring success stories from the frontlines of ocean conservation, and learn simple, effective actions you can take to help build a plastic-free future long after July ends. It’s also the perfect time to bring all your sustainability questions — our team loves connecting directly with members like you and sharing the latest updates on our work to protect our oceans and marine wildlife.

Come curious, leave inspired, and feel even more empowered to make waves for a healthier blue planet. We can’t wait to sea you there!

Become a TIRN member today to access exclusive content, like this live webinar, here.

Already a TIRN member? Access your membership portal to sign up for the webinar here.

