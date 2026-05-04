Dive into Conservation, Join Us at Cocos Island: Discount Offer Due to Cancellation

DISCOUNT OFFER DUE TO CANCELLATION

Dive into Conservation: Join Us at Cocos Island

June 25 – July 5, 2026

Team up with Turtle Island Restoration Network on a research-driven expedition to Cocos Island National Park, Costa Rica – where your support contributes to real science and ocean protection.

Expedition Highlights (click here to explore more details):

21 Dives Over 7 Full Days: All the diving (and luxury) you’d expect from an Undersea Hunter recreational trip, plus so much more.

All the diving (and luxury) you’d expect from an Undersea Hunter recreational trip, plus so much more. Shark Photo ID: Pick up your camera and make a difference – your images feed directly into long-term shark population studies and fish cleaning station research.

Pick up your camera and make a difference – your images feed directly into long-term shark population studies and fish cleaning station research. Get Your Hands on Turtle Research: Go beyond observation. Observe in-water turtle capture, help with satellite tagging, and data collection alongside working researchers.

Go beyond observation. Observe in-water turtle capture, help with satellite tagging, and data collection alongside working researchers. Evening Lectures, Films & Conversations: Sit down with Turtle Island’s founder and leading experts to discuss Cocos research, global conservation campaigns, and the ocean policy fights happening right now.

This is your chance to dive with purpose. Whether you’re passionate about sharks, sea turtles, or simply want your trip to matter – this expedition is for you.

Ready to make waves? Contact me, Todd Steiner, at tsteiner@seaturtles.org or (415) 488-7652. We hope to sea you there!

Header image by Edwar Herreno.