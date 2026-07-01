Save the Date: The Art of Saving Sea Turtles Returns This October

We’re excited to announce that The Art of Saving Sea Turtles is returning for its fifth year on Sunday, October 18th at the historic 1859 Ashton Villa in Galveston, Texas!

This beloved annual benefit brings together conservation, community, and creativity to celebrate the incredible work being done to protect Texas’ sea turtles and coastal ecosystems. Guests will enjoy an afternoon featuring local art, the inspiring Turtles About Town art project, delicious hors d’oeuvres, beer, wine, mimosas, raffle prizes and more – all while supporting Turtle Island Restoration Network’s local sea turtle and ocean conservation programs.

Whether you’ve attended in the past or are joining us for the first time, this year’s event promises to be another memorable celebration of the people and partnerships making a difference for marine wildlife.

Sponsorship Opportunities Are Now Open

Businesses, organizations, and individuals are invited to become event sponsors and demonstrate their commitment to protecting our oceans and the wildlife that depends on them. Sponsorships help make this event possible while directly supporting Turtle Island Restoration Network’s sea turtle conservation and ocean advocacy efforts in Texas. If you’re interested in sponsoring this year’s event or donating a raffle or in-kind item, we’d love to hear from you!

Learn more about Sponsorship Opportunities here – Please contact Joanie Steinhaus at joanie@seaturtles.org or (409) 795-8426 for more information.

Stay Tuned for Tickets

Individual tickets will be available soon! We’ll announce ticket sales in the coming weeks, so be sure to stay tuned through our email newsletter and social media for the official launch.

Save the Date

The Art of Saving Sea Turtles

Sunday, October 18

1:00–3:30 p.m.

1859 Ashton Villa

Galveston, Texas

We can’t wait to celebrate with you this October while raising critical support for sea turtle conservation. We hope to sea you there!