Spawner Season Update: 2024-2025 San Geronimo Tributaries

When winter rains come down, everyone looks to the freshwater streams for bright flashes of pink and loud splashing. In the Lagunitas creek watershed, one of the most southern areas in California to have a stronghold of wild salmon return from the ocean to spawn, this year was a miraculous year. This watershed is unique in that it’s home to 5 out of 6 of the Pacific Coast Salmon; chinook (king), coho (silver), pink (humpy), chum (dog), and steelhead/rainbow trout. Although the native salmon are the endangered Central California Coast (CCC) coho and threatened steelhead, over time chinook, pink, and chum salmon have also made Lagunitas creek their home in smaller numbers.

This winter, Chinook salmon were spotted all along the coast and in inland streams throughout the Bay area. According to Marin Water, who survey and monitor mainstem Lagunitas creek, San Geronimo creek, and Devil’s gulch creek, documented the highest record of live chinook salmon and chinook redds (nests) this year. The good news didn’t end there, because following the chinook run, the coho salmon made their way into the Lagunitas creek watershed following multiple rain events towards the end of November and throughout December. Coho were spotted everywhere in the large and small streams within the watershed, harboring excitement and high hopes for a strong salmon return. As rain consistently fell across the lands throughout the spawning season, elevated flows supported the salmon’s migration further upstream than observed in decades, to access natal spawning grounds in the upper tributaries.

In order to document the spawning throughout the entire watershed, in collaboration with Marin Water and the National Park Service, the Salmon Protection And Watershed Network (SPAWN) monitors the upper most streams of the San Geronimo creek subwatershed – the headwaters of the Lagunitas creek. This year, SPAWN biologists observed salmon spawning in Arroyo, Woodacre, Larsen, Montezuma, and Barranca creeks. Preliminary redd counts have totaled 80 coho nests and 14 unknown nests. The breakdown of nest sums across the tributaries are; Arroyo with 38 coho and 4 unknown; Woodacre with 32 coho and 9 unknown; Larsen with 2 coho and 1 unknown; Montezuma with 6 coho; and Barranca with 2 coho.