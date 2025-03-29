Monarch Butterfly Endangered Species Act Comment Period Re-Opened

Hopeful news for monarch butterflies! The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has reopened the public comment period on its proposal to list the monarch butterfly as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act. This 60-day window is open until May 19, giving the public another chance to voice support for protecting these iconic pollinators.
If you previously submitted a comment, thank you! Your input remains on record, alongside 1,636 others (wow!). If you haven’t yet spoken up for monarchs, now is the time… it only takes two minutes to make a difference.
This reopening follows alarming data from the 28th annual Western Monarch Count, which recorded just 9,119 monarchs overwintering, the second-lowest population ever documented since monitoring began in 1997. With monarch populations continuing to decline across the country, now is a crucial moment to help secure their protection.
Take Action for Monarch Butterflies Here!
Explore these SPAWNN resources to learn more about how you can make a positive impact for monarch butterflies:
- Gardening for Western Monarchs & Other Butterflies
- How to Grow California Native Milkweed
- How to Grow Narrow-leaf Milkweed from Seed
- Restoring Habitat for Monarchs in Marin
- Restoring Habitat for Monarchs in Santa Barbara County
If you live outside of California, please visit Xerces Society for resources in your area!