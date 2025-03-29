0
Monarch Butterfly Endangered Species Act Comment Period Re-Opened

Monarch Butterfly Endangered Species Act Comment Period Re-Opened

Hopeful news for monarch butterflies! The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has reopened the public comment period on its proposal to list the monarch butterfly as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act. This 60-day window is open until May 19, giving the public another chance to voice support for protecting these iconic pollinators.
If you previously submitted a comment, thank you! Your input remains on record, alongside 1,636 others (wow!). If you haven’t yet spoken up for monarchs, now is the time… it only takes two minutes to make a difference.
This reopening follows alarming data from the 28th annual Western Monarch Count, which recorded just 9,119 monarchs overwintering, the second-lowest population ever documented since monitoring began in 1997. With monarch populations continuing to decline across the country, now is a crucial moment to help secure their protection.
Take Action for Monarch Butterflies Here!

Explore these SPAWNN resources to learn more about how you can make a positive impact for monarch butterflies: 

If you live outside of California, please visit Xerces Society for resources in your area!

You May Also Like

2025ConservationEndangered/Threatened SpeciesGulf of MexicoLawsuitsMarine Mammals & SeabirdsNews ReleasesUncategorized

Plan for Lawsuit Over Rollback of Protections for Critically Endangered Rice’s Whale

Laurel Irvine
Laurel IrvineMarch 20, 2025
2025ConservationGulf Education & OutreachGulf of MexicoHeadquartersNewsNews ReleasesProtect Nesting BeachesSea TurtlesTIRN the TIDE: Conservation & Education Center

TIRN the TIDE: Conservation & Education Center Campaign Launches in Galveston!

Laurel Irvine
Laurel IrvineMarch 19, 2025
2025Bay AreaCaliforniaHabitat RestorationHeadquartersHuman-Wildlife Conflicts

The Wildlife News – Myths of the Settlement

Ken Bouley
Ken BouleyMarch 11, 2025