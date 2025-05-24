0
Prioritize North Atlantic Right Whales Over Profit

Prioritize North Atlantic Right Whales Over Profit

North Atlantic right whales are on the brink of extinction. Fewer than 370 remain, including just 70 breeding females. In recent years, numerous right whales have been killed or severely injured as a result of entanglement events and vessel strikes.

Now, the Trump Administration is considering rolling back the very federal protections that help prevent deadly vessel strikes and fishing gear entanglements, the leading causes of mortality, in favor of bolstering profits from maritime industries.

Current vessel speed and commercial fishery regulations protect right whale and benefit other vulnerable species in the Atlantic Ocean, including humpback and minke whales, leatherback sea turtles, fin whales and loggerhead sea turtles.

Without these protections, right whales could be functionally extinct within a decade. North Atlantic right whales need your voice.

Take action today and tell the Trump Administration to prioritize whales over maritime industry profits.

Use Your Voice to Protect Whales Over Profit

You May Also Like

2025Gulf of MexicoNest CountsProtect Nesting BeachesSave the LeatherbackSea TurtlesTexasTurtles

Daily Sea Turtle Nest Counts on the Texas Coast

TIRNADMIN
TIRNADMINMay 23, 2025
2025Cocos IslandCocos-Galapagos SwimwayConservationCurrent ActionEastern Tropical PacificEndangeredEndangered/Threatened SpeciesEntanglementLeatherbackLeatherbackMarine BiodiversityMarine Mammals & SeabirdsPetitionSave the LeatherbackSea TurtleSea TurtlesSharksSharks - ActionTurtles

You Can Help the Biodiversity Crisis, Protect the Cocos-Galapagos Swimway

Laurel Irvine
Laurel IrvineMay 22, 2025
2025ConservationEndangered/Threatened SpeciesGulf of MexicoHeadquartersHuman-Wildlife ConflictsLawsuitsMarine BiodiversityMarine Mammals & SeabirdsNewsNews ReleasesResources for the MediaSea TurtlesTIRN

Lawsuit Challenges Trump Admin’s Failure to Protect Endangered Gulf Whale From Big Oil

Laurel Irvine
Laurel IrvineMay 20, 2025