Prioritize North Atlantic Right Whales Over Profit

North Atlantic right whales are on the brink of extinction. Fewer than 370 remain, including just 70 breeding females. In recent years, numerous right whales have been killed or severely injured as a result of entanglement events and vessel strikes.

Now, the Trump Administration is considering rolling back the very federal protections that help prevent deadly vessel strikes and fishing gear entanglements, the leading causes of mortality, in favor of bolstering profits from maritime industries.

Current vessel speed and commercial fishery regulations protect right whale and benefit other vulnerable species in the Atlantic Ocean, including humpback and minke whales, leatherback sea turtles, fin whales and loggerhead sea turtles.

Without these protections, right whales could be functionally extinct within a decade. North Atlantic right whales need your voice.

Take action today and tell the Trump Administration to prioritize whales over maritime industry profits.