Turtle Island Restoration Network, Earns a Four-Star Rating From Charity Navigator

Olema, CA, United States, 94950, June 14, 2024 – Turtle Island Restoration Network (TIRN) is proud to announce that its strong financial health and ongoing accountability and transparency has earned a Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator. This rating designates Turtle Island Restoration Network (TIRN) as an official “Give with Confidence” charity, indicating that our organization is using its donations effectively based on Charity Navigator’s criteria. Charity Navigator is America’s largest and most-utilized independent charity evaluator. Since 2001, the organization has been an unbiased and trusted source of information for more than 11 million donors annually.

Charity Navigator analyzes nonprofit performance based on four key indicators, referred to as beacons. Currently, nonprofits can earn scores for the Impact & Results, Accountability & Finance, Culture & Community, and Leadership & Adaptability beacons.

“We are delighted to provide Turtle Island Restoration Network (TIRN) with third-party accreditation that validates their operational excellence,” said Michael Thatcher, President and CEO of Charity Navigator. “The Four-Star Rating is the highest possible rating an organization can achieve. We are eager to see the good work that Turtle Island Restoration Network (TIRN) is able to accomplish in the years ahead.” “Our Four-Star Charity Navigator is further validation that our supporters can trust our commitment to good governance and financial health,” said Todd Steiner, Executive Director.

“We hope that it will introduce our work to new supporters who can help us advance our mission to mobilize people in local communities around the world to protect marine wildlife and the oceans and inland watersheds that sustain them. Our work is buoyed by thousands of supporters, volunteers and pro bono professionals, who help us extend our network around the globe.

We accomplish our mission through:

• Grassroots Empowerment

• Consumer Action

• Strategic Litigation

• Hands-on Restoration

• Environmental Education

• Promoting Sustainable Local, National and International Marine Policies

In the coming year we aim to:

• Complete several restoration projects in the most important watershed for California’s Central Coast coho salmon to improve water quality, increase habitat complexity to restore salmon populations

• Sequester carbon by planting thousands of native plants to fight climate change

• Work to end the cruel deaths of sea turtles and whales in unsustainable fisheries throughout the US

• Protect critically endangered Leatherback sea turtle nesting beaches in Costa Rica and Papua New Guinea

• Fight oil and gas expansion in the Gulf of Mexico

• Reduce plastic pollution through innovative solutions to reduce wasteful single-use items

• Work to complete the Cocos-Galapagos Swimway, a superhighway marine protected area for migrating sea turtles and sharks in the Eastern Pacific

• Conducts studies to locate the feeding areas of endangered hammerhead sharks to ensure protection of these areas

Turtle Island Restoration Network (TIRN)’s rating and other information about charitable giving are available free of charge on charitynavigator.org.

About Turtle Island Restoration Network (TIRN) For 30 years, Turtle Island Restoration Network (TIRN) has been a leading advocate for the world’s oceans and marine wildlife. Join Us in Fighting for a Blue-Green Planet!