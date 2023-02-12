Art Exhibit Centered Around the Western Monarch Butterfly Coming

From March 17 through April 30, the “Return of the Western Monarch Butterfly” will be open to the public at the Marin Art and Garden Center. The exhibit combines science and art, featuring monarchs and the efforts to restore their populations in Marin, as well as the native plants needed to ensure their survival. The actions of local community members—including Audrey Fusco, our Nursery Manager & Restoration Ecologist—to protect monarchs are also showcased in the exhibit.

Education materials for the “Return of the Western Monarch Butterfly” were curated by Audrey, along with Mia Monroe, volunteer with Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, and Ole Schell of West Marin Monarch Sanctuary.

You can find more information on the exhibit at its page on the Marin Art and Garden Center webpage.

You can find more information on SPAWN’s efforts on our Nursery page, as well as a host of resources so you can help in the effort to restore monarch populations.