For Immediate Release, December 8, 2021

Contact: Ayano Hayes, ahayes@tirn.net, 415-845-4791

Creekwalk Tours Are Back

SAN RAFAEL, Calif.—After a year hiatus, Creekwalk Tours are back! Don’t miss the opportunity to join us on a Creekwalk Tour to witness a tradition that goes back thousands of years. Coho salmon swim hundreds of miles from their ocean feeding grounds to return to their birthplace and continue the survival of their species.

Join Salmon Protection and Watershed Network (SPAWN) in partnership with Samuel P. Taylor State Park for a leisurely-guided tour through the diverse Lagunitas Watershed. Led by SPAWN-trained naturalists, you’ll witness endangered coho salmon at the peak of their spawning season, learn about native plants and animals, discover the history of the watershed, and anything encountered along the way.

Tours are offered at Samuel P. Taylor State Park at 8889 Sir Francis Drake Blvd, Lagunitas. Dates for this season are:

December 11, 2021

December 12, 2021

December 18, 2021

December 19, 2021

January 9, 2022

January 15, 2022

January 16, 2022

January 22, 2022

January 23, 2022

January 29, 2022

January 30, 2022

Tours will meet at Samuel P. Taylor State Park near the entrance kiosk, near the bathrooms in the picnic area.

After an introduction, we’ll take the group to one of many sites throughout the State Park and the larger watershed. These different legs of the tour are a combination of short walks or drives to the most ideal viewing sites. While we will be standing in search of salmon for most of the tour, the combined distance walking at different sites is no more than 1-2 miles. Please check with your leader when you arrive if you have any detailed questions about the sites we are visiting for that day. The walks occur rain or shine, as rainy days can often be some of the best viewing opportunities. Please dress in warm layers, as it can be cold in the redwoods. We also recommend bringing waterproof jackets or an umbrella, hiking boots, and snacks.

A $15 donation per person is suggested on our public tours. Children five years of age and under are free. Registration for the tours and dates will be done through Eventbrite.

Private tours are also available, please email (Ayano Hayes, at ahayes@tirn.net) to discuss your group’s needs. A $200 donation for private tours is typically requested or an exchange for a group volunteer project.

More information can be found on our website, https://seaturtles.org/creekwalk/.

The Salmon Protection And Watershed Network (SPAWN) is a program of the global ocean conservation non profit Turtle Island Restoration Network that protects endangered, wild coho salmon and the forests and watersheds they need to survive in West Marin County, California. Learn more at www.seaturtles.org/salmon.

