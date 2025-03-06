Don’t Harass Resting Sea Turtles!

Hawai’i is one of the few places in the world where amazing, gentle and endangered sea turtles (locally known as “honu”) leave the ocean to rest, digest and warm up (thermoregulate) on its beautiful beaches.

This behavior likely evolved on these once remote islands over hundreds of thousands of years because Hawai’i had no terrestrial turtle predators. It also means that now with nearly 10 million annual visitors a year to Hawai’i, most of us headed to the beach, we humans must be cognizant that we need to share these beaches with sea turtle and enjoy these animals without disturbing them.

An unfortunate incident recently was displayed on social media and received a lot of press by actress known for her roles in multiple Disney productions who receives millions of views from her followers. Actress China Anne McClain did not know that she was doing anything wrong when she posted a video gently touching resting turtles in Hawaii. And if you don’t know it is injurious to these giant, majestic, and mysterious who can blame her for wanting an intimate interaction? Now she knows, and she has since apologized and removed the social media post.

Thank you China!