Extinction is Forever, Protection Should Be Too

This Endangered Species Day, use your voice to submit a public comment to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to uphold the full strength of the Endangered Species Act.Comments close on Monday, May 19th!

A dangerous change is coming for endangered species, and it all hinges on one word. Officials are quietly trying to weaken the Endangered Species Act by changing the definition of “take” – a move that would remove habitat destruction as a form of harm to endangered species. In other words, it could become legal to bulldoze the homes of animals like the green sea turtle without it counting as a threat to their survival. This isn’t just a legal technicality – it’s a direct attack on decades of conservation work that we are already seeing the benefits from, prioritizing industry profits over the survival of entire species and ecosystems.