Extinction is Forever, Protection Should Be Too

This Endangered Species Day, use your voice to submit a public comment to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to uphold the full strength of the Endangered Species Act.Comments close on Monday, May 19th!
A dangerous change is coming for endangered species, and it all hinges on one word. Officials are quietly trying to weaken the Endangered Species Act by changing the definition of “take” – a move that would remove habitat destruction as a form of harm to endangered species. In other words, it could become legal to bulldoze the homes of animals like the green sea turtle without it counting as a threat to their survival. This isn’t just a legal technicality – it’s a direct attack on decades of conservation work that we are already seeing the benefits from, prioritizing industry profits over the survival of entire species and ecosystems.
A Must Watch From Our Partners – Aquariums: The Dark Hobby
Before adding that vibrant clownfish or neon wrasse to your home tank, it’s essential to understand the hidden cost behind those colorful species. Our partners’ powerful documentary, Aquariums: The Dark Hobby, pulls back the curtain on the global tropical fish trade and its devastating impact on marine ecosystems. This eye-opening exposé follows Hawaiian Elders, conservationists and scientists as they take legal action to protect reef species from being harvested – an effort that reaches all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Tropical fish aren’t just pretty, they play irreplaceable roles in maintaining the delicate balance of coral reef ecosystems, which are already under siege from climate change and pollution. Watching this film is informative and a critical step toward making ethical, ocean-friendly choices for generations to come.
Please consider sharing the film with loved-ones. It is now available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vimeo and Fandango at Home. To ensure this important film gets in front of those that will benefit from exploring the aquarium trade issue, please rate it on IMdB, Rotten Tomatoes and Amazon Prime!