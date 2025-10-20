Hawai‘i’s Reefs Under Threat Again, Submit Testimony to Board of Land and Natural Resources

In our recent past, the state of Hawai‘i allowed the commercial removal of reef wildlife for sale in the mainland aquarium trade – damaging coral ecosystems, depleting reefs and destroying marine habitats. After years of relentless campaigning at every level of government, Reef Defenders of Hawai’i succeeded in shutting down this harmful trade. Now, the executive branch is now afoot to reopen the trade.

Activists took this fight to court and won. After years in circuit court, the appellate court and finally the Hawai‘i Supreme Court, the courts ruled to end the trade on injunctive relief and pending an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). But instead of an independent review, the mainland aquarium trade group – the Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council (PIJAC) – was allowed to write the EIS itself.

PIJAC, best known for lobbying Congress on behalf of puppy mills, produced a deeply flawed report that ignored the environmental devastation caused by aquarium collection in Hawai‘i’s reefs. The PIJAC EIS on aquarium devastation to Hawaii reefs missed the point and failed.

This Thursday, October 23th, the Hawai‘i Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR) plans to grant aquarium collection permitting authority to the Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR). If approved, this move will sidestep public notice, silence community response and fast-track new collection permits – opening the door once again to unrestricted exploitation of Hawai‘i’s reef wildlife and habitats.

Will you use your voice to protect Hawai’i’s coral reefs and marine wildlife? Please use the email template below and send your message before Thursday morning!

🐠 Email: BLNR.Testimony@Hawaii.gov

🪸 Subject: October 24 Agenda Item F.2

🐡 Body: Please include your name, home island and town (if you are outside of Hawai’i, please do still submit your testimony and include the islands you visit). Here are some quick talking points to get started… “Hawai’i is in my heart, no reef wildlife trafficking for the aquarium trade, I want Hawai’i’s reefs intact, I want coral cover and biodiversity, not the shambles rendered on aquarium decimation!”