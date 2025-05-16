Sediment Load Reduction Project Field Showcase May 28th (New Date!)

For Immediate Release, May 16, 2025

Contact: Ayano Hayes, Watershed Conservation Manager, ahayes@tirn.net

Habitat Restoration Field Showcase: Sediment Load Reduction Project in the Lagunitas Creek Watershed

MARIN COUNTY, CA — On Wednesday, May 28 from 9:00am-1:00pm, join SPAWN and Pacific Watershed Associates (PWA) for an exclusive Field Showcase following the first winter of the Sediment Load Reduction Project in the Lagunitas Creek Watershed. This is your chance to see environmental restoration up close and learn directly from the experts behind it.

We’ll kick things off with a brief presentation introducing the project’s goals, strategies, and results so far. Then, embark on a guided field tour of key restoration sites, including:

Floodplain restoration at the former Redi-Mix Concrete Plant on Black Mountain Ranch

Sediment control and road improvements on Zanardi and McIsaac Ranches (GGNRA land)

Explore how impaired dirt roads were decommissioned or upgraded and how stream crossings were redesigned to improve water quality and habitat. This innovative project targets priority areas where sediment threatens the survival of juvenile salmon—a critical concern for the Lagunitas Creek Watershed.

Watershed Conservation Manger, Ayano Hayes explains, “this project highlights how addressing erosion from upland roads can have a profound impact downstream. By reducing sediment delivery into Lagunitas Creek, we’re directly improving habitat conditions and water quality for endangered salmonids during their most sensitive life stages. This tour offers a unique opportunity to visit project sites on protected lands – and see the tangible results of this restoration work up close.”

See the transformation for yourself with dramatic before-and-after views, and gain insight into the design, implementation, and lessons learned from this impactful watershed restoration effort. This project was funded by the United States Environmental Protection Agency under the Federal Nonpoint Source Pollution Control Program (Clean Water Act Section 319) through an agreement with the State Water Resources Control Board.

Don’t miss this opportunity to witness real-world restoration work and connect with others working to protect California’s precious salmon habitat. 20 person attendance cap for the Field Showcase. Inquire and RSVP to Ayano Hayes, ahayes@tirn.net.

For more details on SPAWN’s habitat restoration work, the native plant nursery and how to get involved, please visit https://seaturtles.org/spawn/.

Turtle Island Restoration Network is a global ocean conservation nonprofit with offices in California and Texas, whose mission is to inspire and mobilize people around the world to protect marine biodiversity, the oceans and watersheds that sustain all life on Earth.