SPAWN’s Online Presentation Answers Questions on Upcoming Restoration Project at Former San Geronimo Golf Course Property

SAN GERONIMO, Calif. — The Salmon Protection And Watershed Network (SPAWN) will host a free online presentation on May 7 about an innovative, collaborative project in the San Geronimo Valley that benefits both landowners and salmon.

Known as the “Roy’s Pools Fish Passage and Floodplain Restoration Project,” this project involves removing the highest priority fish barrier in central California, creating and restoring approximately 5 acres of creek habitat with the construction of 0.25-mile long floodplain corridors along the former San Geronimo golf course property.

In partnership with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife Fisheries Restoration Grant Program and NOAA National Marine Fisheries Service Restoration Center, the project will provide year-round access to critical habitat for salmon, create valuable floodplain corridors for terrestrial wildlife movement, greatly increase the amount of trees for nesting birds, and will replace a failing pedestrian bridge with a new prefabricated bridge, linking trails and providing fish viewing over a wider, more complex and stable creek channel.

Restoring Roy’s Pools will take place online from 11am to 12pm on May 7. For more information and to register visit www.seaturtles.org/roys.

Turtle Island Restoration Network is a global nonprofit whose mission is to inspire and mobilize people around the world to protect marine biodiversity and the oceans that sustain all life on Earth. It’s program, the Salmon Protection And Watershed Network, protects endangered, wild coho salmon and the forests and watersheds they need to survive in West Marin County, Calif.

