The TIDE Campaign Makes Houston Chronicle Headlines

Thank You to the Houston Chronicle and Journalist Heide Brandes for Spotlighting Our Urgent TIDE Campaign!

We are deeply grateful to the Houston Chronicle for highlighting the urgent need for our TIDE Campaign and the work Turtle Island Restoration Network (TIRN) is doing to protect the Gulf of Mexico.

As shared in their recent article, plastic pollution – particularly the spread of tiny plastic pellets called nurdles – poses a growing threat to Galveston’s beaches, wildlife and community health. Every day, our team witnesses this crisis firsthand, collecting hundreds of nurdles during beach surveys and documenting the harmful impact of plastic waste across the Gulf.

The Chronicle’s coverage comes at a critical time as we work to raise $1 million to build a new Conservation and Education Center right here in Galveston. Through this campaign, and with the public’s support of $150,000, we will create a permanent, welcoming space to educate, inspire and activate local communities, schools, families and visitors. Our new center will serve as a hub for citizen science programs like nurdle patrols, sea turtle monitoring, beach cleanups, and climate resilience education – empowering the next generation of ocean advocates.

TIRN has been part of the Galveston community for nearly 20 years. With climate change, habitat loss and pollution increasingly threatening the Gulf, establishing a permanent home for our work is more important than ever.

“‘Together, we can inspire the next generation of ocean advocates and ensure a sustainable future for marine life,’ said Todd Steiner, TIRN’s founder, about the center’s importance for inspiring future generations… [As Joanie Steinhaus, TIRN’s Ocean Program Director] continues her work on Galveston’s beaches, she remains hopeful that the new center will amplify TIRN’s impact in the Gulf region and beyond. Each tiny nurdle she collects represents both the enormous challenge of plastic pollution and the power of dedicated conservation efforts to make a difference. ‘We try not to be doom and gloom,’ she said. ‘We try to say: this is what you can do. This is what you personally can do.'”

The Houston Chronicle’s thoughtful reporting helps shine a light on these urgent issues and the solutions within reach. We hope their readers and our community will be inspired to join us in making a lasting impact for the Gulf, our beaches, and our wildlife.

Learn more about the TIDE Campaign and how you can help at www.seaturtles.org/TIDE. Together, we can TIRN the TIDE for the Gulf and Galveston’s future.

Photo description: “An effort is underway to establish an environmental education center in Galveston, Texas. The group behind the proposed center hopes to teach visitors about the impact that trash and waste have on the Gulf Coast ecosystem.” Photo credit: Thomas Lammeyer/Getty Images