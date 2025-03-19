TIRN the TIDE: Conservation & Education Center Campaign Launches in Galveston!

GALVESTON, TX – Turtle Island Restoration Network (TIRN), a leading advocate for ocean and marine wildlife conservation, is proud to announce the launch of the TIRN the TIDE campaign, a $150,000 public fundraising initiative to help establish a state-of-the-art Conservation and Education Center in the heart of Galveston, Texas. The new facility will amplify the Gulf of Mexico’s team impact exponentially, serving as a hub for community engagement, hands-on conservation efforts, and marine education. Empowering the public to take action in protecting threatened sea turtles and other at-risk marine species is deeply rooted in the organization’s mission.

Founded in 1989, TIRN has dedicated almost four decades to safeguarding ocean and watershed ecosystems from California to the Gulf Coast of Texas, all the way south to Cocos Island. Through grassroots initiatives, habitat restoration, and a focus on sustainable marine policies, TIRN has built a reputation for inspiring local communities and global audiences to engage in environmental protection.

The TIRN Gulf of Mexico Conservation and Education Center will be located at 1028 Broadway Street in Galveston, strategically positioned near popular tourist attractions like the Moody Mansion and the Children’s Museum, as well as a skip away from the beach where hands-on sea turtle nesting programs take place.

A Vision for the Future of Ocean Conservation

“We believe that to ensure a healthy planet for future generations, we must provide the space for a fundamental shift in how we understand and engage with our environment,” said Joanie Steinhaus, Ocean Program Director. “This center will provide the critical resources needed to educate, inspire, and activate communities in marine conservation.”

The Center will feature a variety of programs aimed at engaging local schools, families, and Galveston visitors in ocean conservation efforts. Key initiatives include:

Transformative Classroom Experiences : Interactive science programs aligned with Texas state educational standards, designed to foster enthusiasm for sea turtles and marine ecosystems among all age groups.

Community-Based Action Projects : Hands-on programs such as beach clean-ups, fishing line recycling, and efforts to reduce single-use plastics that promote civic involvement and environmental stewardship.

Career-Building Internships and Volunteer Opportunities : An immersive internship program to mentor college students and recent graduates, as well as volunteer engagement opportunities for adults to lead educational and conservation initiatives.

Event Space for Nonprofits and Schools : The Center will also offer a meeting and event space for community groups, schools, and nonprofits, enhancing the collaboration and outreach efforts of local organizations.

A Commitment to Long-Term Impact

By supporting the TIDE Campaign, donors will help TIRN amplify a lasting impact on marine conservation efforts in the Gulf Coast region and beyond. Funds raised will enable the organization to increase the reach of its educational programs, provide ongoing support for action-based initiatives, and ensure the continued success of the Center for generations to come.

“We are calling on individuals, businesses, and community leaders to join us in this vital campaign to protect our oceans and the creatures that call them home,” said Todd Steiner, TIRN Founder. “Together, we can inspire the next generation of ocean advocates and ensure a sustainable future for marine life.”

Today, we are asking the public to join us in raising $150,000 to get the TIDE campaign’s waves rolling. The TIDE campaign aims to raise a total of $1 million to fund the development of the Conservation and Education Center. Large and private donors will be recognized through a variety of naming opportunities, honoring their commitment to preserving endangered marine life and protecting our oceans.

For more information on the TIDE or to make a donation, visit www.seaturtles.org/TIDE.

Turtle Island Restoration Network is a global ocean conservation nonprofit with offices in California and Texas, whose mission is to inspire and mobilize people around the world to protect marine biodiversity and the oceans that sustain all life on Earth.