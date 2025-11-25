Tune in to Environmental Fridays: Sea Turtles & the Plastic Crisis on December 19th

We are excited to join the Environmental Fridays Lecture Series with Desmond Murray on Friday, December 19th at 9:30am EST! TIRN’s Ocean Program Director, Joanie Steinhaus, will be presenting on tackling the plastic crisis at its source and plastic pollution’s negative impact on marine wildlife in the Gulf of Mexico. The online event will be co-hosted by Sylvia Callender.

To tune in on the day and join in on the discussion, please use this zoom link below:

Meeting ID – 834 1808 4388

Passcode – 479301

More on the Environmental Fridays Lecture Series

“The aim of Environmental Fridays is to inspire, engage and mentor high school/academy students, college students, youth and the public in critical and socially responsible thinking about environmental, scientific, technological, sustainability and justice questions that intersects with public health, medicine, energy, urbanization, climate change, and air, water and soil pollution. We hope that these talks would inspire students to have future careers in these areas and motivate the public to change their environmental behavior. I believe Environmental Fridays is another important forum that can be used to engage our youth and the general public about the importance of climate resilience, biodiversity, pollution, sustainable development, the environment and its impact on their community.

Environmental Fridays features exciting, informative, and inspiring talks about the environment from experts based in the United States, the Caribbean and other areas around the world. In the past 4 years (8 seasons), we have had 132 episodes, 156 speakers, and over 4,000 views. Our speakers represent academia, government, the private sector, and other concerned individuals. They came from Arizona, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, California, Cherokee Nation, Colorado, Delaware, England, First Peoples (Trinidad), Florida, Georgia, Grenada, Grenadines, Haiti, Illinois, India, Jamaica, Kenya, Louisiana, Maine, Malaysia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montserrat, Navajo Nation, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Washington D.C., St. Kitts, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, Tennessee, Texas, Tobago, Trinidad, Ukraine, and Virginia.