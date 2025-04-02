0
‘Aquariums: The Dark Hobby’ Documentary is Streaming Now

A wonderful and jarring film, Aquariums: The Dark Hobby, is now streaming and absolutely worth the watch! Please find the trailer below and the full film on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and more.

The documentary explores, “the devastation to species and reefs caused by the aquarium trade. This adventurous saga follows a band of Hawaiian Elders, conservationists and scientists who stop at nothing to protect marine wildlife. They file a lawsuit against the State of Hawai’i to halt the collection of reef creatures, a fight that goes all the way to the Supreme Court.” Turtle Island Restoration Network is honored to have played a role in this important film. Explore some history of the campaign through a couple of our blogs: “Hawaii’s Tropical Fish Being Decimated by Aquarium Collectors” and “Hawaii Aquarium Trade Reform Effort Falls Short“.

https://vimeo.com/51589652

