Louisiana State Court Vacates Permit for Construction of Commonwealth LNG Project

CAMERON PARISH, LA – A Louisiana state court terminated the coastal use permit for the proposed Commonwealth LNG export facility, finding state officials violated the Louisiana Constitution by failing to consider the environmental impacts on the surrounding communities of color and low-income communities.

“We are heartened by the court’s ruling that LDENR’s refusal to consider the environmental justice impacts of the project violated the Louisiana Constitution. It is past time for LDENR to account for the true costs of its permits on Louisiana’s coastline and communities in terms of loss of wetlands and storm buffers,” said Eric Huber, Managing Attorney at Sierra Club. “This is another in a series of permits by LDNR for the LNG build-out on the Gulf, including the permit for CP2 directly across Calcasieu Pass. We urge LDENR to stop its pro-forma permitting and carry out its mission to protect the public health and welfare of all Louisianans.”

The court found that the Louisiana Department of Energy and Natural Resources (LDENR) violated the Louisiana Constitution by issuing the Coastal Use Permit for the proposed Commonwealth LNG export facility without considering its disproportionate effect on the surrounding communities of color and low-income communities, alongside the climate change impacts and cumulative impacts with other export facilities already in the area.

If built, Commonwealth LNG would permanently destroy over 75 acres of wetlands in the Calcesieu Pass area, and alter hundreds more, adding to the already staggering permanent alteration of over 500 acres of wetlands approved for just two of the neighboring coastal LNG projects. The liquefied methane gas, known as LNG, it would export would have annual greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to 14 coal-fired power plants or 13 million new gasoline powered vehicles.

“This is an area of the Louisiana coastline that is being devastated by LNG facilities,” said Joanie Steinhaus, Ocean Program Director for Turtle Island Restoration Network. “These agencies have long ignored the cumulative impact to air and water quality and the health of the local community members and the environment”

This is not the first court ruling against Commonwealth LNG. In July, 2024, a three judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit rejected the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s (FERC) authorization for this same project. The Court ruled FERC failed to adequately assess the cumulative and direct environmental and health impacts that would be caused by air pollution from the facility. This caused FERC to revise its air pollution analysis and, on Sept. 18, 2025, FERC finally gave the facility the go-ahead to begin site preparation for construction. The Cameron Parish court’s decision however vacated the state coastal use permit, which should effectively stop the project’s construction unless and until a new lawful permit is issued that complies with the Louisiana Constitution.

“Like the rest of the gas export industry, Commonwealth would be a polluting disaster that would destroy fragile fishing areas and further decimate fishing families in southwest Louisiana. It should never have been permitted. We hope this ruling shakes Louisiana to its senses,” said Anne Rolfes, director of Louisiana Bucket Brigade. “On one side are out of state profiteers who export our natural resources and pollute us in the process. On the other are Louisiana families who want to be able to live here and catch and eat our seafood. Commonwealth would destroy our coast and our culture. It would make us more vulnerable to storms. The coastal use permit needs to be revoked.”

There are already six LNG export terminals proposed, approved, under construction, or operating in the area—including Venture Global’s Calcesieu Pass and CP2 facilities. These facilities contribute to the loss of hundreds of acres of wetland and habitat for sensitive species, increased flooding, loss of buffer areas from storms, air and water pollution, and increased risks of catastrophic industrial accidents.

“As a long-term landowner in Cameron Parish who lives adjacent to the Commonwealth LNG site and one mile from Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass LNG, I see the effects of LNG export terminals every day— the frequent flaring, the noise and light pollution, and destruction of our wetlands and fisheries,” said John Allaire, a resident of Cameron Parish. “It’s a massive burden and destroying our community. I am relieved that the Judge upheld our concerns with Commonwealth LNG, and that LDENR failed the people of Cameron Parish. My hat is off to the local district court for this unbiased decision to hopefully protect the citizens and save a piece of God’s country in Cameron Parish.”

“This ruling is a victory for the people and the wetlands of Southwest Louisiana,” said James Hiatt, Director of For a Better Bayou. “It shows that when our government fails to protect our coast from reckless industrial expansion, the courts can still uphold the law. For too long, communities like ours have carried the burden of pollution, flooding, and destruction while corporations profit. This decision is a reminder that our coast is not a sacrifice zone—it’s our home, and it deserves protection.”