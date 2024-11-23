Media Advisory: Coho and Chinook Salmon Spawning in Marin County

For Immediate Release, November 23, 2024

Coho and Chinook Salmon Spawning in Marin County

Recent Atmospheric River Rain-Storm Bring Endangered Salmon Back to Creeks in West Marin

Olema, Calif. (November 23, 2024)

WHAT: Critically endangered Coho salmon are spawning in Marin County now! These large, two-foot-long, beautiful red fish return from the ocean to small creeks to spawn each winter. Once numbering in the thousands, only a couple of hundred now return. This Saturday, Coho were spotted jumping at Inkwell, and both Coho and Chinook salmon were seen spawning at Leo T. Cronin. One of the best runs left in California is right here in the Bay Area in Marin County.

WHO: SPAWN, a project of Turtle Island Restoration Network, can provide opportunities to interview biologists and naturalists, as well as chances to film/photograph fish spawning and leaping through waterfalls.

WHERE: San Geronimo Valley and Olema, CA, in Marin County (approximately 5 miles west of Fairfax, CA)

WHEN: November 2024 through January 2025 (estimated).

WHY: Endangered Coho salmon are on the brink of extinction, yet one of the largest populations left in California occurs within 35 minutes of the Golden Gate Bridge.

The Salmon Protection And Watershed Network (SPAWN) is a program of the global ocean conservation non profit Turtle Island Restoration Network that protects endangered, wild coho salmon and the forests and watersheds they need to survive in West Marin County, California. Learn more at www.seaturtles.org/salmon.

###