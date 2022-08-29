SPAWN highlighted by American Society of Civil Engineers

Some of the recent work SPAWN has been involved with was highlighted in the American Society of Civil Engineers’ News and Information Hub. The work done at the former San Geronimo course was mentioned, where SPAWN helped create water-receiving floodplains and side channels benefitting wildlife.

The work was performed on land owned by the Trust for Public Land. It created five acres of floodplain habitat, restored riparian habitat, and installed a new 100-foot pedestrian bridge, allowing visitors to enjoy views of San Geronimo Creek and connect to trails around the 157-acre property.

The article discusses efforts to remove a failed sheet-pile-and-boulder structure and concrete fish ladder that had been installed decades earlier on a portion of the creek on the property. Now, a lot of work has been completed to help protect our beloved coho salmon.

There is still work to be done, and to stay up-to-date, be sure to regularly visit our website.