National Park Service Shares Good News of Pine Gulch Creek

In a recent post by the National Park Service (NPS), good news from Marin County was shared involving juvenile coho. For the second consecutive summer, they found juvenile coho salmon in Pine Gulch Creek.

The NPS reported finding the young salmonids higher up in Pine Gulch Creek than the previous observations in the past 15 years. Even better, they shared in their blog post that they had found over 300 coho distributed up to 5-miles upstream. This number marks the highest raw count the NPS has recorded in Pine Gulch Creek since monitoring began.

The findings of the NPS reflect some of the recent news SPAWN shared, including salmon reaching old spawning grounds for the first time in years. As the calendar year continues to roll on and the months of fall and winter approach, we hope that the trend of good salmon news continues.

To stay updated on the latest, keep an eye out on our blog and website.